Southeastern Conference Power Ranking
After an unsettled summer, long delays and a completely reconfigured 10-game league-only schedule, the Southeastern Conference finally kicked off last week. The result was not chaos, but there were definitely some anxious moments across the SEC scoreboard. Favorites like LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Florida were pushed hard before strange-looking, mostly empty stadiums (combined average attendance: 17,123), with LSU being pushed over the precipice by Mississippi State into one of the biggest early season upsets. None of the Week 1 games qualified as marquee matchups, but that changes this week. Auburn visits Georgia in the 125th renewal of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, while Texas A&M is at Alabama in a game with huge early implications for the SEC West race. Also of note, Ole Miss goes to Kentucky with both teams trying to avoid an 0-2 start after putting an early fright into Florida and Auburn, respectively.
Scott Rabalais
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 17½
STORYLINE: The Crimson Tide’s 38-19 win at Missouri was never in doubt, but it wasn’t your typical Week 1 Alabama scorched earth message, either. Nick Saban is 19-0 against ex-assistants like Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher, his offensive coordinator at LSU. No one builds ‘em up and tears ‘em down like Saban.
2. FLORIDA
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 18
STORYLINE: Eclipsed by how Mississippi State’s passing game wrecked LSU was a more complete offensive performance by Florida at Ole Miss. The Gators scored more points (51) and had more yards (642) with better balance (446 passing, 196 rushing). Kyle Trask (416 yards passing, six touchdowns) looks like the SEC’s best quarterback.
3. GEORGIA
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Auburn, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 6½
STORYLINE: The Bulldogs’ defense, which returned eight starters, was predictably impressive against Arkansas. But that revolving door at quarterback isn’t doing Georgia’s alleged new-fangled offense any favors. The void left by QB Jamie Newman was finally filled by fourth-stringer Stetson Bennett IV, though J.T. Daniels is supposedly cleared to play.
4. MISS. STATE
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network alternate
LINE: MSU by 17½
STORYLINE: The Bulldogs will find their depth somewhere farther down this list as the season goes on. For now, it’s hard not to be impressed by what K.J. Costello and Mississippi State did to LSU. The Bulldogs should be clanging the cowbells for a 2-0 start after a visit from Arkansas.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: at Georgia, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Georgia by 6½
STORYLINE: These Tigers avoided the LSU-caliber upset, but Auburn didn’t exactly beat the brakes off Kentucky. Now it goes to Georgia, seeking its first win in Athens since 2005. The offense could be more dynamic: Auburn had fewer Week 1 pass completions (16) and attempts (27) than any other SEC team.
6. LSU
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: LSU by 20
STORYLINE: It may not be nice, but it is true: If you have to play an SEC road game, you’d like it to be Vanderbilt. The Commodores weren’t a pushover for Texas A&M, but this game comes in as good as spot as any as the Tigers try to regain their swagger.
7. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 17½
STORYLINE: A 17-12 win over Vandy perfectly summed up the hopes and fears about this team. A&M showed superior talent but almost blew it with three fumbles, two by QB Kellen Mond. The Aggies still don’t look ready for a step up in weight class as they go to Alabama.
8. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 1-0
THIS WEEK: vs. Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 11½
STORYLINE: It wasn’t a resounding win, but Tennessee’s 31-27 victory at South Carolina is the Volunteers’ seventh straight dating back to 2019. That’s the longest active winning streak in the SEC. As the Vols go for No. 8 against Mizzou, it’s hard to deny Tennessee isn’t building something here.
9. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: vs. Ole Miss, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 6
STORYLINE: The Wildcats had a great chance for a huge statement win at Auburn and really only have themselves to blame for missing it. UK was minus-3 in the turnover ratio, including one at the goal line just before halftime. The Wildcats better hang onto the ball better against Ole Miss.
10. OLE MISS
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: at Kentucky, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 6
STORYLINE: The Florida game looked a lot like last year’s LSU game for the Rebels: tons of offense, no defense. Lane Kiffin is getting a lot of love for a stubborn 51-35 loss to a strong team, but if the Rebels don’t tighten things up at UK, 0-2 will still be 0-2.
11. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: at Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 18
STORYLINE: You want to say a game loss to a solid Tennessee team wouldn’t turn up the heat on Will Muschamp. Then you see the special teams gaffe that doomed the Gamecocks — a punt that bounced off a blocker’s leg — the kind of mistake that gets coaches fired. And Florida is next.
12. MISSOURI
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 11½
STORYLINE: No shame for Missouri in its debut under coach Eli Drinkwitz. A 38-19 loss to Alabama is better than how most teams will fare. But it also shows the Tigers don’t have anything but a long climb to make out of the SEC cellar. Tennessee isn’t a good place to start.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: LSU by 20
STORYLINE: Few teams would improve a spot in our power ranking for a loss, but such is Vanderbilt football. The Commodores won’t threaten LSU with Mississippi State-like firepower, but the defense looks much improved from last year’s 66-38 Tigers win, with the front four challenging LSU’s O-line to up its game.
14. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 0-1
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network alternate
LINE: MSU by 17½
STORYLINE: Kudos to the Razorbacks for their effort against a much better Georgia team. Arkansas gave the Bulldogs fits until they figured out their quarterbacking issues. But the Hogs’ SEC losing streak is now at 20 dating back to 2017, a streak that seems unlikely to be snapped at Mississippi State.