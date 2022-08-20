At the beginning of preseason camp, Brian Kelly acknowledged LSU had more unsettled positions than usual with so many new players and a remade staff entering its first season together.

Now, having passed the halfway point of practice this week, LSU is getting closer to setting its depth chart.

Competitions still have to play out at multiple positions, including quarterback and kicker, but who’s in contention for significant playing time against Florida State has become much clearer with about two weeks until kickoff Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome.

LSU has completed 13 practices with another scheduled Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. Below is our projection of the depth chart at this point, and where decisions at those undecided spots may be headed.

Quarterback

Starter: Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier

Backup: Walker Howard

LSU hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet as Daniels and Nussmeier continue to rotate and share reps with the first-team offense. However, Daniels notably went first during a live scrimmage at the end of practice Wednesday. He moved the ball well, making quicker decisions than he did in the spring and looking more confident with throws over the middle.

But Nussmeier can’t be ruled out. He has the best arm of the two. After placing a deep ball over Brian Thomas Jr.’s shoulder for a touchdown during 1-on-1 drills Wednesday, freshman cornerback Latterance Welch said, “Drew Brees must’ve threw that.”

Latterance Welch after getting beat on this throw from Garrett Nussmeier to Brian Thomas Jr.: "Drew Brees must've threw that."

Running back

Starter: Noah Cain

Backups: Armoni Goodwin, John Emery Jr. and Josh Williams

Kelly said during the spring that every running back would contribute. That has been evident during practice, where LSU uses all four players at different moments.

Cain seems to have emerged as the leader of the group. The Penn State transfer had to play with more physicality at first and he needs to show a little more elusiveness in the open field, Kelly said, but he’s “playing behind his pads with better vision.” At the end of the first drive in the scrimmage period Wednesday, LSU handed him the ball twice near the goal line and he scored.

Interestingly, Goodwin went first that day and shared reps with Cain. The sophomore produced one of the highlights of practice when he caught a swing pass and steamrolled cornerback Colby Richardson for about a 20-yard gain. Williams has also contributed. He particularly stands out in pass protection.

How Emery fits into the pecking order is a little unclear. After so much buzz followed him during the spring and he looked poised for a breakout year, he hasn’t received as many touches as the other running backs.

Wide receiver

Starters: Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers and Jaray Jenkins

Backups: Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Lacy, Jack Bech and Chris Hilton Jr.

Nabers looks like a potential star coming out of the slot. The sophomore has strong hands, speed and can quickly change direction, helping him rarely lose a rep during open practices. His emergence could theoretically help pull defenses’ attention away from Boutte.

Nabers, Boutte and Jenkins are consistently the first-team receivers, but LSU will implement a rotation with multiple talented options behind them. The way that shakes out might shift throughout the season. Bech and Hilton have been limited by injuries and recently returned to wide receiver drills. They didn’t participate in Wednesday’s scrimmage.

Tight end

Starter: Kole Taylor

Backups: Jack Mashburn, Mason Taylor and Nick Storz

This was an area of concern for Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock all year. Kelly even said over the summer LSU wouldn’t use multiple tight end sets like it wanted to because of depth issues.

While the position might not become a strength of the team, the coaches feel a lot better about the tight ends than they did when camp started. A lot of that has to do with Mason Taylor, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound freshman who is rotating with Kole Taylor and Mashburn.

Offensive line

Starters (L-R): Will Campbell, Tre’Mond Shorts, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier and Anthony Bradford

Backups (L-R): Marcus Dumervil, Emery Jones, Charles Turner, Kardell Thomas and Cameron Wire

LSU’s starting offensive line has been consistent for most of camp, but Kelly said this week the group wasn’t set. During practice Saturday, LSU plans to create another look by moving Bradford from right tackle to guard and putting Wire with the first team. Kelly said Turner and Dumervil, who recently returned from an ankle injury, are also still in the mix. Dumervil would likely be in play at right tackle with Campbell on the other side.

Defensive line

Starters: Ali Gaye, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and BJ Ojulari

Backups: Saivion Jones, Mekhi Wingo, Jacobian Guillory and Desmond Little

One of the strengths of this team, the starting defensive line has remained the same since spring practice with Gaye at defensive end, Smith and Roy inside, and Ojulari as a linebacker who will typically rush the passer. There have also been moments in practice when Ojulari drops into coverage, and LSU moves him around the front at times.

“They can play multiple alignments on the front, and that gives you great flexibility,” defensive coordinator Matt House said. “And also when you start getting into game week, it allows you to get the best matchups you possibly can in situational football.”

LSU has depth behind them. Jones continues to develop as a sophomore, Guillory rotates at nose tackle and Little emerged as Ojulari’s backup. Wingo has been out for most of camp, giving more reps to sophomore tackle Bryce Langston. And LSU is high on freshman defensive end Quency Wiggins.

Inside linebacker

Starters: Mike Jones Jr. and Greg Penn III

Backups: Micah Baskerville, West Weeks, Harold Perkins and Kolbe Fields

Jones and Penn have been the first-team linebackers when LSU calls a nickel defense — which it often will because of the spread offenses in modern college football — but House has rotated players and deployed different packages in practice as more depth develops.

“I think there's six guys there that can play winning football for us,” Kelly said.

One of the formations removes the nickel safety and uses three linebackers. Weeks entered as the extra linebacker Wednesday, and Jones moved further outside to cover a receiver in the slot, which he often did as a hybrid linebacker/safety at Clemson. Jones continues to improve, but House said “you can tell sometimes” he switched to inside linebacker last season.

LSU will rotate them with Baskerville, Fields and Perkins, a high-upside freshman who has impressive speed and athleticism. Though Baskerville has become a rotational piece after starting for two years, Kelly and House insisted he’ll play. The senior can handle multiple spots and knows where to go, House said. He’s working on getting more physical.

Cornerback

Starters: Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Mekhi Garner

Backups: Sevyn Banks, Colby Richardson, Jaelyn-Davis Robinson and Laterrance Welch

The concerns LSU’s coaches harbored at the start of preseason camp about cornerback, a position reloaded almost entirely through transfers, have turned into optimism and even confidence. House said the group “has developed into almost a strength.”

LSU uses the terms “wide field” and “short field” to describe the two cornerback slots. Bernard-Converse appears on track to start at wide field corner, and Garner can play either one. He was the starting short field corner Wednesday, but Banks and Richardson are also in the mix at one of the most heavily contested positions on the team. Davis-Robinson and Welch provide depth as freshmen.

“We've got four older guys that we feel can play winning football,” House said, “and then two younger guys that have really come on.”

Nickel safety

Starter: Greg Brooks Jr.

Backup: Sage Ryan

Brooks, a proven starter at Arkansas, has been the first-team nickel safety throughout practice, but Ryan has pushed him as he vies for more playing time as a sophomore.

Safety

Starters: Jay Ward and Major Burns

Backup: Joe Foucha and Derrick Davis Jr.

For more than a week now, Burns has practiced with the first-team defense ahead of Foucha, who started 34 games at Arkansas. Kelly and House both complemented Burns’ ability to quickly process information and communicate with the rest of the defense.

Foucha will still play. House said “we're going to need both, I can promise you that,” and he mentioned the possibility of them on the field together. Either way, it’s a good sign for what LSU has at safety with Ward set as the other starter.

Special teams

Starters: Jay Bramblett (punter), Slade Roy (long snapper), Damian Ramos (kicker)

Backups: Peyton Todd (punter), Jonathan Ferguson (long snapper), Nathan Dibert (kicker), Ezekeal Mata (kicker) and Trey Finison (kicker)

Bramblett quickly solidified himself as the punter after transferring from Notre Dame, and Roy has been the first-team long snapper. Kicker, on the other hand, is a major question mark as LSU looks for Cade York’s replacement.

Dibert seemed like he would take over after coming in as the No. 2 kicker in the country, but Ramos handled field goals during the special team periods Wednesday. Though he missed a 38-yarder wide left after a low snap, Kelly said the redshirt freshman walk-on “has really impressed.”

“I think we’re going to be consistent in field goals,” Kelly said. “We’re not ready to name somebody yet, but we’ve got some depth there, right now, that I feel good about.”