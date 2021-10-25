LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad and St. Gabriel native Julia Johnson of Ole Miss are among 15 players on the final ANNIKA Award watch list for the fall golf season.
Lindblad is coming off an individual victory in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup last week outside Little Rock, Arkansas, where she also helped the Tigers to the team win in match play over South Carolina. Johnson returned to Ole Miss for a fifth season after helping the Rebels win the 2021 NCAA team title.
LSU was back in action Monday in The Ally tournament at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. The Tigers were tied with Kentucky for sixth place in a 12-team field at 1-over par, 11 strokes behind Alabama.