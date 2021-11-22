LSU sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports Monday morning.
Ricks underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum after LSU lost to Kentucky in October. He appeared in six games this year and recorded 11 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception.
An immediate starter, Ricks became a freshman All-American and second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection in 2020. The former five-star recruit has recorded five interceptions and 31 tackles over 16 career games.
Ricks has not formally entered the transfer portal yet, a source told The Advocate. Attempts to reach Ricks' family were unsuccessful.
Originally from outside Los Angeles, Ricks won back-to-back national championships at Mater Dei High School before he transferred to IMG Academy his senior year. Ricks' family moved to Louisiana when he enrolled at LSU. His father's parents were from Hammond.
Ricks initially formed one of the best cornerback tandems in the country this season alongside junior All-American Derek Stingley Jr. But Stingley suffered an ankle injury that ultimately ended his season, and Ricks needed surgery on his shoulder. They played three games together in 2021.
Rivals first reported Monday morning that Ricks planned to enter the transfer portal. Entering the transfer portal allows other teams to make contact. Though rare, players sometimes return to their original school.