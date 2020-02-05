MAGNOLIA, Miss. — Nobody knows exactly what kind of dog Snow was.

They just remember he was white.

"And about that long and that high," said Roddie Varnado, first spreading his hands about a foot apart and then placing one hand just a few inches off the stage he was sitting on.

All they know is Snow was the cornerback.

And Alex Adams, around 8 years old at the time, was the wide receiver.

Varnado, Adams' grandfather, was the quarterback.

Varnado would toss one pass after another to his grandson, who would use his blazing speed to race past his four-legged defender in the backyard of his childhood home.

Fast-forward 10 years, and Adams is even faster now than he was then.

The only difference is he now plans to use that gift to race past Southeastern Conference defensive backs in Tiger Stadium instead of past a dog in Osyka, Mississippi, a small town with a population not much bigger than the marching band of the school Adams will play for next fall.

Adams, a receiver at South Pike High School, signed to play at LSU on Wednesday. He's hoping to be the next in a long list of star-studded receivers to don the purple and gold, some so good that you only need one name — Odell, Jarvis, Ja'Marr — to identify them.

"It's my dream," Adams said about his decision. "And LSU felt like it was home."

And in a way, it is.

Osyka (where he grew up) and nearby Magnolia (where his family moved in 2013) are only 90 miles from Baton Rouge.

LSU is the team Adams rooted for growing up. And it's the team that had Adams and his family members jumping and screaming in their living room Jan. 13 as they watched LSU's national championship game win over Clemson. Adams and his 9-year-old brother Antwaun celebrated that night by making a video to the song "Get the Gat" — much like many other LSU fans. Natasha Lewis, their mom, even made a cameo appearance in the video with a few dance moves of her own.

"And Alex hadn't even done his official visit yet," Lewis said.

The official visit came two weeks later on the last weekend in January. That visit sealed the deal for Adams, who committed to the Tigers about a year after committing then decommitting from Mississippi State. He also considered Arkansas along the way, but LSU won out. He credits Ed Oregeron and LSU receivers coach Mickey Joseph for staying consistent throughout the recruiting process.

Adams, listed at 6-foot-1, and 175-pounds, is the No. 65-ranked wide receiver recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports. He caught 34 catches for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 25.3 yards per catch as a senior.

"He's just a super athlete," South Pike coach Brinson Wall said. "You watch his highlight tape and you know right off the bat he's a special player."

One of his best catches came as a sophomore in a playoff game when he ran a go route. Draped by two defenders, he made a one-handed catch, pinning the ball against his helmet. He also caught a game-winning touchdown in a game against South Pike's biggest rival.

"The first thing you notice is his speed," said Brinson Johnson, South Pike's receivers coach. "It's unreal. He has next-level speed and can go from zero to 60 real quick."

He clocked a 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash at a camp in New Orleans.

But that speed has always been there.

His mom, who like her son ran track at South Pike, takes credit for some of it.

And some of the credit they jokingly give to a pair of Power Ranger shoes Adams used to play in as a kid. He once put his speed on display in a youth game, playing on defense and running down a defender on the opposite side of the field. They started calling Adams "State Trooper" after that particular play for the way he chased him down.

"But that speed really just came from God," said his grandfather. "That's just God-given ability."

Alex isn't the only one God gave that speed to.

His little brother Antwaun has it too, much to Alex's delight.

The two are almost inseparable. You'll rarely see one without the other. Alex skipped one of his college visits because he didn't want to miss one of Antwaun's football games. Antwaun, a waterboy for the high school team, often does all the drills his big brother runs during practice.

"He's going to be better than me," Adams said.

Antwaun was right at his brother's side Wednesday morning as he signed his letter of intent in the school auditorium. Adams was one of eight South Pike players to sign to play on the next level.

There should have been a ninth. But teammate Felix Varnado was shot and killed Dec. 28 at a party in Kentwood.

Adams and Varnado had gone to school together since kindergarten.

"It was tough," Adams says.

Adams wore No. 1 at South Pike. Varnado wore No. 2.

Adams knows No. 1 won't be available at LSU. That number already belongs to Ja'Marr Chase, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season as the nation's top receiver. So Adams hopes he can wear No. 2 for his fallen teammate.

"But really it doesn't matter," Adams said. "I just want to go out there and ball out."

He's never actually been to a game in Death Valley. Only last year's spring game. But he's heard enough about it to know what to expect.

"It's going to be crazy," he said.

Those close to Adams, like school nurse Lytanga Hampton and principal Camita Dillon, say he'll be able to handle it, much the way he's handled everything else. They use adjectives like "sweet" and "humble" and "laid back" and "respectable" to describe one of the highest recruited players to ever walk the halls of the school.

"No matter how many races he won or how much attention he got, he always kept the same attitude," Hampton said. "He never lost himself."

The expectations for him are high for those who know him best.

"I have only good things to say about him," Dillon said. "He's going to go a long way."

Except he isn't going to have to actually go a long way to get wherever this football journey takes him.

He'll just be 90 miles from home, just the way all of his friends and family want it. That includes his biggest fan, little brother Antwaun, who had this to say when asked what it meant to him for his brother to sign with LSU:

"Everything."