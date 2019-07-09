Former LSU star Tremont Waters will get his chance in the NBA this season -- in between trips to and from Maine, at least.

The 21-year-old point guard agreed to a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, according to a report from Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, citing sources.

Waters was selected No. 51 overall after two seasons at LSU. Each NBA team is allowed two players on such a contract, which stipulates that the player can spend a maximum of 45 days with an NBA team -- with the rest of the time spent with a G-League affiliate.

Waters will split time with the Maine Red Claws and would also not be eligible to participate in NBA playoff games.

He was one of three guards chosen by the Celtics in the draft along with Indiana's Romeo Langford at No. 14 and Purdue's Carsen Edwards at No. 33. He'll be contending for minutes behind star point guard Kemba Walker, who signed with Boston this offseason after the departure of Kyrie Irving.

Waters, a native of New Haven, Connecticut, said he grew up a Celtics fan after he was taken in the second round of the NBA draft on June 20. His LSU teammate, Naz Reid, surprisingly went undrafted, but agreed to a two-day deal of his own with the Minnesota Timberwolves later that night. He officially signed the deal last week.

Reid and Waters headed to the NBA after a highly successful season that was tinged by recruiting issues regarding LSU's head coach, Will Wade. The team won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2009 and made it to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 despite the coach being under indefinite suspension. Six members of the team declared for the draft, but all by Waters and Reid returned before the draft.

Both Reid and Waters are members of their new teams' squads at the Las Vegas Summer League.

