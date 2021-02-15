LSU won't be playing a basketball game at Ole Miss on Wednesday night after all.

Because of the wintry conditions that have blanketed the South, the contest that the Southeastern Conference finalized just Sunday will now be played at 4 p.m. Thursday in The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The game will be televised by SEC Network.

The SEC announced Monday afternoon four changes to its midweek schedule, which included the LSU-Ole Miss game after Oxford was pummeled by an overnight ice storm.

On top of brutally cold conditions and the ice storm that made many roads and bridges in the area unpassable, the city was expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow Monday.

More ice and snow are expected Wednesday and Thursday for northern Mississippi.

If the game is played Thursday, LSU, which had individual drills and weightlifting Monday morning before coach Will Wade canceled an afternoon practice, will have a hectic week ahead of it.

If they get the game at Ole Miss in on Thursday, the Tigers could play three games in three different cities over a six-day stretch.

After the Ole Miss game, LSU is scheduled to host Auburn on Saturday, then face Georgia in Athens on Tuesday night.

Wade seemed unfazed by what his team could face in a short period of time, saying, "You do what you have to do."

It's the second time in 5½ weeks that LSU and Ole Miss have been erased from the original Feb. 17 playing date they were assigned when the SEC schedule came out in November.

The SEC re-arranged its schedule when COVID-19 issues forced South Carolina and Missouri to postpone their Jan. 9 games with Ole Miss and LSU, respectively.

Rather than have LSU and Ole Miss sit out the weekend, the league sent the Tigers to Oxford to face the Rebels.

LSU defeated Ole Miss 75-61 in what was supposed to be their only meeting of the regular season.

But that all changed when LSU, which also had a Feb. 6 game with Florida postponed because of virus protocols in the Gators program, and Ole Miss had an opening where their original game would have fallen.

So SEC athletic directors last week approved another LSU-Ole Miss matchup for Wednesday night, which will now hopefully be played Thursday afternoon.

Besides LSU-Ole Miss, other games affected by the weather are Mississippi State at Auburn and Alabama at Texas A&M, which were both switched from Wednesday to Thursday.

Also, South Carolina at Tennessee was pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday because of COVID protocols within the Tennessee program.