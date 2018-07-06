SAVANNAH, Ga. — Another strong effort on the mound and a pair of LSU players at the plate led the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team to a 3-1 victory in Game 3 of its series against Japan in front of a sellout crowd of 4,211 on Friday night at Grayson Stadium on.
The victory gives the U.S. a 2-1 lead in the 42nd USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series. Team will go for its 24th series win Saturday when the two teams square off at 5:05 p.m. at Riley Park in Charleston, South Carolina. The series finale is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia.
On the mound, three pitchers combined to limit Japan to just four hits and collect 14 punchouts. Starter Mason Feole (UConn) went four scoreless innings and struck out five before Jake Agnos (ECU) took over and fired 3.1 innings with just one run allowed and six strikeouts.
Max Meyer (Minnesota) went the final 1⅔ to pick up his team-leading fourth save of the summer.
LSU's Zach Watson (LSU) set the tone from the leadoff position, going 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored while Tigers teammate Daniel Cabrera was 2-for-3 with a run and a walk out of the cleanup spot.
“Watson is a really good player and a really good athlete but he wasn’t ready for pro ball this summer and I think he knows that," Team USA coach Paul Mainieri. "He needed to work on some things, specifically hitting the ball up the middle, hitting the ball the other way, and hitting breaking balls better.”