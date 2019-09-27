Former LSU half-miler Natoya Goule easily advanced to the semifinals of the 800 meters on the first day of the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.
Goule, the 2013 NCAA indoor and outdoor champion in the 800, won her heat in 2 minutes, 1.01 seconds to automatically qualify for Saturday's semifinals.
Goule, a native of Jamaica, turned in the second-fastest of the 24 athletes who advanced to the semis. Uganda's Winnie Nanyondo had the fastest time at 2:00.36.
The 800 semifinals are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. CDT Saturday.
Gioule will be one of three former LSU athletes in action on the second day of competition.
Kelly-Ann Baptiste will line up in the women's 100 meters heats at 8:30 a.m. and Mondo Duplantis goes in the men's pole vault qualifying at 9:30 a.m.