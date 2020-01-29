The LSU women’s basketball team seems to have solved its issue of starting slow. Next up is finishing strong.
The Tigers will try to make a statemeent in that area Thursday when they visit a young and struggling Florida team for a 5 p.m. tipoff at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.
LSU (14-5, 4-3 in SEC play) is in good position for a NCAA tournament berth with an RPI ranking at 24, albeit a month away from the selections. It would be higher with a handful of made baskets at the end of their three losses.
“We have to figure out a way to win those close games,” forward Ayana Mitchell said. “It’s not enough to be close. We have to beat those opponents. We’re a good team. Teams in the top 25 do things consistently. That’s where we struggle.”
LSU has been one possession from a tie or the lead at the end of those losses at Missouri, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Mitchell leads the nation in field goal percentage (71.1) but has been the only reliable shooter. LSU is shooting 41.4 percent as a team in SEC games but only 35.5 when Mitchell’s numbers are subtracted.
“We did not shoot the ball well in three or four SEC games,” coach Nikki Fargas said. “Against Kentucky and Mississippi State we were in the high 40s. It’s hard to win games shooting in the 30’s. That was the difference in the (Tennessee) game.”
This week may deliver some respite. Florida (11-9, 2-5) has lost four consecutive games by at least 22 points and an average of 24.3 points. The Gators lead the SEC in minutes played by underclassmen. The starting lineup includes two freshmen and a sophomore.
Fargas said she is expecting a barrage of 3-point shots from a team that has hoisted up 408 but is making only 28.7 percent of them.
“Florida has really good guard play and shoots a lot of 3s,” Fargas said. “As a team that plays a matchup zone we have to be locked in and can’t miss defensive assignments. Defensively, they are going to be particular on who they guard. They may pack it in and say we’re not going to guard you.
“We’ve got to be ready for the double team on Mitchell. On the road in the SEC you can’t take anybody for granted. You have to play with the same composure as you would at A&M, Mississippi State or Tennessee. That’s how competitive our league is.”
The Gators are led by 6-feet-1 freshman guard Lavender Briggs, averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. Point guard Kiara Smith averages 12.8 points and 3.1 assists while senior forward Zada Williams score 10.2 a game with 7.1 rebounds.
LSU needs better perimeter and free throw shooting, especially from starters. Junior point guard Khayla Pointer is in a slump with a 38.8 percentage in SEC games. LSU doesn’t even pretend to be much of a 3-point shooting team, averaging 8.3 attempts per game and 2.0 makes.
The Tigers really hurt themselves at the free throw line, shooting 61 percent in conference games. LSU has taken the fourth most attempts overall (411) but is second to last in overall percentage (58.2).
“It’s something different every game we play,” Mitchell said. “KP has been in a little slump. I expect her to come out and drop 30 on somebody. There’s not a team we face that is so much more talented than we are.”