After a rigorous week of practice on top of final exams, the LSU basketball team was a little sluggish early Sunday afternoon.
But neither was going to be used as an excuse, nor was rustiness, when the Tigers played a game for the first time in eight days.
So when LSU needed to pick up the pace about 12½ minutes into its game with Incarnate Word in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, guards Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart provided the biggest spark for a 91-50 victory.
Smart scored nine points in a row after Mays dropped in seven consecutive points as they teamed up to outscore UIW 16-2 and turn a precarious 33-27 lead into a 20-point cushion with 1:06 left in the first half.
LSU, which saw an early 10-point lead shrink to just one with 7:47 to play in the first half, eventually took a 51-29 lead to the locker room and pushed the margin to as many as 45 in the second half in coasting to the win.
“I don’t know if I would say it’s because of that,” Mays said of the intense practice sessions and finals, which ended Saturday. “I don’t like to make excuses, so all I can say is we have to do better.”
It was the fewest points allowed in LSU coach Will Wade’s two seasons; the previous low came in a 104-52 rout of North Florida last Dec. 19.
While the defense came up big in holding UIW to just 26 points over the final 25½ minutes, it was the offense of Smart and Mays that turned things around.
“We were just trying to get the guys going,” said Mays, who scored 10 points while Smart contrinuted 13 in helping LSU pile up a season-high 51 points in the first half.
“I was really proud of Skylar and Ja’vonte,” Wade said. “I thought they carried us in the first half.”
Smart, who made 5 of 24 field-goal attempts in the past two games, hit his first one Sunday on a drive to the basket just 37 seconds into the game before missing his next five shots.
Then, he made five in a row from the floor, including a 3-pointer that gave LSU a commanding 66-37 lead with 13:13 to play.
“Coach (Wade) told me to keep attacking,” Smart said. “I just take his words and keep going.”
He did and went on to match his career high with 16 points on just 10 shots from the floor. Mays finished with 13 as LSU (7-2) put four players in double digits.
Forward Naz Reid tied Smart for team-high honors with 16 points and forward Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with 14 as LSU did it from inside as well in outscoring UIW (5-6) in the paint area 44-16.
Christian Peevy led UIW with 16 points and Augustine Ene had 13.
Like Mays, Bigby-Williams said the past week wasn’t an excuse for the Tigers’ start Sunday.
“No matter who we’re playing, we can’t afford to start games slow like that,” he said. “Other teams are going to be able to capitalize on that.”
LSU also had a commanding 43-20 edge on the backboards with four players getting at least seven rebounds, which was a by-product of some aggressive practice sessions.
Bigby-Williams completed a double-double with 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers. Darius Days picked off eight and Reid and Marlon Taylor finished with seven each.
“It was hard this week in practice because we were able to work on ourselves and be more physical,” Bigby-Williams said. “The coaches have been stressing that we have got to be physical.”
A casualty of the physical nature of the practices was forward Emmitt Williams, LSU’s leading rebounder.
He was sidelined for the game after needing stitches to close a cut suffered in a rebounding drill in Friday’s practice. Wade said Williams is expected to return for the Tigers’ next game at Houston on Wednesday night.
“It was a good win coming out of exams,” Wade said. “Sometimes, those aren’t the easiest ball games. But we handled business.”