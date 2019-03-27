LSUga_jca_02_190322.jpg
Louisiana State University right-hand pitcher Zack Hess (38), a junior from Forest, Virginia, pitches during a game against the Georgia on Mar. 22, 2019 at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. LSU defeated Georgia1-0. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, MS

TV: ESPNU

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.

RECORDS: LSU is 17-8, 4-2 Southeastern Conference. Mississippi State is 23-3, 4-2.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (2-1, 2.97 ERA, 33.1 IP, 17 BB, 36 SO); MSU – Jr. LHP Ethan Small (2-0, 1.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 8 BB, 58 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU opens a series against a team that has scored 53 runs over its last three games and leads the SEC in batting average. Mississippi State has established itself as one of the best teams in the country, and LSU has lost three-straight games. The Tigers seemed to wake up during a meeting Tuesday night, but will passionate speeches translate to the field?

