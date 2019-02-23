Offensive power led LSU softball past CSUN on Saturday night as the Tigers overcame the Matadores in an 8-0 run-rule victory.
Freshman Taylor Tidwell was called upon to pinch hit in the bottom of the fifth inning with LSU leading 7-0. Tidwell hit an RBI single through the right side of the infield to drive in the winning run for her first collegiate hit.
Tidwell was eager and ready to step up to the plate and get the chance to contribute to her team.
“I was just focusing on trusting myself and not trying to overthink it and just see the ball and get good contact out of it,” Tidwell said. “I asked (my teammates) like ‘what did you think? What pitch was coming? What kind of spin is it?’ Just all kinds of questions that they answer and help me.”
LSU got out to a hot start long before the fifth inning, adding two runs in the first, third and fourth innings.
Left fielder Aliyah Andrews led off the game with an infield single and Taryn Antoine moved her over to second as she grounded out to the shortstop. Third baseman Amanda Sanchez then hit an RBI single and designated player Shelbi Sunseri hit an RBI double to put LSU up 2-0 at the end of the first inning.
After striking out in her first at-bat, first baseman Amanda Doyle hit her first home run of the season on a two-run bomb that drove in Sunseri, who hit a single earlier in the inning. LSU led 4-0 at the end of the third.
“After my first at-bat, I didn’t really like the way it turned out,” Doyle said. “I just knew that in the next at-bat, I needed to redeem myself and get that big hit.”
Shortstop Amber Serrett led off the fourth inning with a walk and second baseman Sydney Bourg wasted no time, hitting her first home run of the season to put LSU up 6-0.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Doyle hit another home run, this time a solo shot deep over the centerfield fence. Doyle said it was the same pitch as her first home run, just from a left-handed pitcher. Catcher Michaela Schlattman then walked and freshman Jordyn Perkins pinch hit a single in shallow center field to leave two on and no outs for Tidwell.
“Every player we called on seemed to answer the call tonight,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We had some people that haven’t had as much time or opportunity, but every kid that we asked tonight was able to get the job done.”
Freshman pitcher Ali Kilponen was dominant in the circle, only allowing two hits and adding five strikeouts in the win.