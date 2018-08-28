Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt said on his weekly radio show Monday that he expected LSU to start Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.
Turns out, he figured right.
Richt expanded on his coaching staff's scouting report on Burrow during his weekly news conference Tuesday in Miami.
"I've seen tape of him," Richt said. "Big, tall athletic guy. Guy can throw the ball extremely well."
No. 25 LSU plays No. 8 Miami at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Richt lamented the fact that it will be the first time the programs have met since the Tigers beat the Hurricanes 40-3 in the 2005 Peach Bowl.
Richt holds a 4-4 record against LSU from his 15-year tenure at Georgia, and his last game against the Tigers was a 44-41 win in Athens in 2013.
Now entering his third season with the Hurricanes, Richt said his offense will face a lot of man coverage against LSU, which could turn into an issue when matching up with Tigers sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said Edwards-Helaire could be a receiving threat out of the backfield. Orgeron did not name a starting running back on Monday, but said that both Edwards-Helaire and senior Nick Brossette will play often.
Richt said Miami will have to focus more on defending the offensive scheme rather than the personnel.
"They're going to run certain plays no matter who it is," Richt said. "One guy might have a better ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and you might have to make some adjustments there. Trying to make sure you get a good matchup, not a bad matchup. The thing about when you play man coverage, it’s not just DB’s and receivers. There’s receivers and running backs and linebackers and safeties that got to cover people too, and you can get yourself in a bad matchup if you’re not careful.”
Can't see video below? Click here.
Crowd noise
Although the game is technically a neutral-site matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Richt said he's counting on there being enough LSU crowd noise from "raging Cajuns" to force the Hurricanes offense into using a non-verbal cadence.
He said he expects the stadium to be "loud as heck."
Richt referenced a game from earlier in his career, when, as the head coach at Georgia, the Bulldogs played Boise State in the Georgia Dome in 2011, where he figured his team could use a "verbal cadence and we'll be just fine."
But the small amount of Boise State fans were loud enough to disrupt Georgia's cadence, and Richt had to switch the offense back to a non-verbal cadence to keep there from being communicative errors.
"I'll never let that happen again," Richt said.
Scouting report
Richt called LSU junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence "one of the great interior linemen in the country."
Orgeron said Monday that he expected Lawrence to play, after the 6-foot-3, 317-pound junior was not seen during open periods of practice last week.
Richt said the Miami coaching staff is now factoring LSU junior cornerback Kristian Fulton into the game plan after he was reinstated last week.
Orgeron said Monday that the LSU coaching staff will decide whether Fulton, true freshman Kelvin Joseph or sophomore Kary Vincent will start at left corner.
Richt said Miami planned on Joseph, but now that Fulton's back, "I imagine we'll see a good bit of him."