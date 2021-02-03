TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Baton Rouge native Josh LeBlanc was picked by LSU coach Will Wade to make his first start for his hometown team in place of injured forward Darius Days against Alabama on Wednesday night.
LaBlanc, a former Madison Prep star, joined the lineup with guards Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas and forwards Mwani Wilkinson and Trendon Watford as the Tigers tried to bounce back from a 105-75 loss to Alabama last month.
LeBlanc, a transfer from Georgetown, has played in 12 games since becoming eligible on Dec. 14. He was averaging 2.4 points and 3.8 rebounds going into Wednesday night’s contest.
His starting made sense as he has the most starting experience of the three big men Wade had to choose from. LeBlanc started 22 games as a freshman at Georgetown in the 2018-19 season.
Neither Shareef O’Neal or Josh Gray have made a collegiate start.