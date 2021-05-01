Kary Vincent Jr. was the first LSU player to opt out of the 2020, and after a long wait in the NFL draft, he'll officially get his NFL shot with the Denver Broncos.
Vincent was selected in Round 7, No. 237 overall, and marks the seventh LSU player selected this year. Of those players, five were selected on Day 3 after Ja'Marr Chase went to the Bengals No. 5 overall and Terrace Marshall was picked by the Panthers No. 59 overall.
Jabril Cox went to the Cowboys and Tyler Shelvin went to the Bengals in the 4th round, while Racey McMath went to the Titans and JaCoby Stevens went to the Eagles in the 6th round.
Vincent, who played a key role in the Tigers secondary on their 2019 title run, was the first LSU player to opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic last season.
In 2019 Vincent saw action in all of LSU's games, starting eight, with 44 tackles and 4 interceptions. At the Tigers pro day in March he showed the athleticism didn't fade with a year off, turning in a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.3 seconds in his second attempt, the fastest of any LSU player in the event, along with a 35.5-inch vertical leap.
"Vincent has the hips, feet and burst to stay tight with routes as a pro, but only if he shows marked improvement with pattern recognition and his coverage technique," wrote NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who compared him to former LSU cornerback Donte Jackson. "He's played (and practiced) against NFL-caliber competition and brings a resume full of experience against quality competition. His best football could be ahead of him, but he needs to fully transition from athlete to cornerback for that to happen."
The Houston native continues the tradition of LSU defensive backs in the draft. His selection marks the seventh-consecutive NFL draft with at least once LSU defensive back selected, dating back to 2015.