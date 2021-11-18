LSU plays its final nonconference game of the season Saturday against UL-Monroe in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Warhawks.
1. Rhett Rodriguez, quarterback
The son of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez returned to the lineup last Saturday after missing six games with a chest injury. He was a bit rusty in going 12-of-29 with two interceptions and one TD, but he's capable with back-to-back 200-yard passing games for Arizona back in 2018.
2. Zack Woodard, linebacker
The leader of ULM's defense, Woodard ranks fifth in the Sun Belt Conference with 76 tackles — including 7½ for loss. He has recorded 3½ sacks from his middle linebacker spot. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder racked up a career-high 15 tackles in a loss to Arkansas State last Saturday.
3. Malik Jackson, wide receiver
While he's listed on the ULM roster as a receiver, the 5-9, 178-pound sophomore got the start at running back in last week's loss to Arkansas State. He came through in a big way with 166 yards rushing and a pair of TDs — including a 75-yard burst — and added a 53-yard run on 22 carries.
Sheldon Mickles