New Orleans being the top-rated local TV market for ESPN's broadcast of LSU's national championship win vs. Clemson likely won't shock many people. It's the No. 2-rated market that might surprise.
According to ESPN, New Orleans -- the site of the title game and the closest Nielsen-eligible market to Baton Rouge -- scored a 48.9 rating, meaning about half of the TV-equipped households in the metro area were tuned into the game.
The second-highest rated market? Not Greenville, South Carolina. It was Birmingham, Alabama.
Birmingham scored a 42.7 rating while Greenville scored a 33.9 rating.
Knoxville, Tennessee (26.5) and Columbus, Ohio (26.4), rounded out the top five.
For Alabama's national championship loss to Clemson last season, Birmingham scored a 56.6 rating, and New Orleans came in third at 28.6 -- just after Greenville's 36.9 rating.
To put the New Orleans TV rating into perspective, the Saints and Drew Brees' record-breaking performance against the Colts on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" in December drew a 58.0 rating, according to Nielsen.
ESPN said earlier this month that viewership for the three-game College Football Playoff increased 4% from last season. The overall rating for LSU-Clemson was 14.3.