With eight individual wins and two victories in the relays to wrap up the competition, the LSU track and field teams had a big day Saturday at the Corky Classic in Lubbock, Texas.
LSU swept the men’s and women’s titles in the 60-meter hurdles, with a monumental run by senior Tonea Marshall, the long jump and 4x400-meter relay as coach Dennis Shaver’s teams dominated.
In addition to what the Tigers and Lady Tigers did in Lubbock, Lisa Gunnarsson won the women’s title in the prestigious Pole Vault Summit held Friday night in Reno, Nevada — giving LSU nine individual victories over the weekend.
Gunnarsson defeated some of the top collegians and pros when she cleared 14 feet, 9 inches, which is fifth in the world so far this season.
The biggest win Saturday came from Marshall, who recorded the third-fastest time in NCAA history in winning the 60-meter hurdles. Her time of 7.86 seconds puts her behind only the 7.78 posted by Clemson’s Brianna McNeal in 2013 and 7.84 by USC’s Ginnie Crawford in 2006 on the all-time collegiate list.
Marshall’s time moved her into the top spot on LSU’s all-time list — vaulting past six of the program’s greats on the way to No. 1, which had been held by Jasmin Stowers at 7.96 seconds since 2014. Marshall’s personal-record time was 8.04 going into the meet.
Damion Thomas made it a sweep when he followed Marshall’s run with a winning time of 7.69 in the men’s 60 hurdles.
In the long jump, Mercy Abire won the women’s title with a best of 21-1½, which tied her for fourth on the school’s all-time list, and Rayvon Grey claimed the men’s title at 25-7¼.
In the men’s 60, Akanni Hislop produced a win with a time of 6.65 seconds.
Also for the Tigers, JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump at 7-5 and Davis Bove claimed the title in the 800 meters at 1 minute, 54.57 seconds.
LSU wrapped things up by sweeping the 4x400 titles as the men won in 3:08.23 and the women clocked a 3:38.22 for the win.