LSU hosts Nicholls State for the second consecutive game Tuesday night inside Alex Box Stadium. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Nicholls State is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 6-1. Nicholls State is 2-4.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. LHP Javen Coleman (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 3.2 IP, 1 BB, 7 SO); NICH – So. RHP Chase Gearing (0-1, 4.35 ERA, 10.1 IP, 4 BB, 6 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU received encouraging test results Monday on injured second baseman Cade Doughty, but if LSU has to play without the sophomore, who will it use at second base, and how will Doughty's absence affect the lineup? One of LSU's best hitters, Doughty was batting .321 with 10 RBIs and two home runs. The Tigers replaced him Saturday with freshman Will Safford, who has four career at-bats. They could also use utility player Drew Bianco.