One night after jumping a head early and pounding out a season-high 12 hits, No. 12 LSU had to look a little harder and longer for a way to win Monday at Tiger Park.
In the fifth inning, the Tigers found it and bagged the decisive game of a three-game set with Texas A&M, with a 4-1 victory.
Backed by sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen’s four-hitter, LSU needed only one hit — a game-tying single by Aliyah Andrews — to break through and score four runs with the help of some Aggies misplays. For the game LSU had two hits, both singles, but drew eight walks and one big victory.
“The big key was finding a way to win,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “That’s really what Day 3 is all about in the SEC — find a way. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it doesn’t have to be flashy. I thought we did a good job.”
Kilponen (5-3) had some early struggles while battling a tight strike zone but held the Aggies hitless in the final five innings and allowed only two base runners in the final four innings. One of them was erased on a nicely turned 5-4-3 double play in the seventh. Kilponen walked five but struck out nine to increase her team-leading total to 52.
“I was just a little tentative at first,” Kilponen said. “I talked to coach, and she said to just throw my pitches; it doesn’t matter what the zone is, it doesn’t matter if they’re swinging, whatever. I got into this thing that I deserved to be out there and worked hard for this moment.
“My favorite pitch tonight was my changeup. It was probably the most I’ve thrown it in a while. I was really confident in it and liked the results I got.”
Texas A&M left-hander Kelsey Broadus (3-2) was even more effective early on, allowing one hit through four innings. But LSU finally broke through when Ali Newland and Cait Calland led off the fifth with walks. One out later, Andrews hit a sharp ground ball off shortstop Rylen Wiggins’ glove and the ball trickled into short left field. Pinch runner Taryn Antoine scored easily and Calland beat the throw to third with Andrews advancing to second.
Texas A&M then went to its ace, Makinzy Herzog, who beat LSU with a two-hitter Saturday. But her fourth pitch to Taylor Pleasants popped out of catcher Haley Lee’s glove and rolled to the backstop with Calland scoring easily. Walks to Pleasants and Shelbi Sunseri loaded the bases when Herzog threw a wild pitch to score Andrews, and when Lee’s throw rolled toward the circle, Pleasants hustled home with another run.
“It was a grind,” Andrews said of battling Broadus and the strike zone. “We learned early we had to lay off some pitches, and the umpire’s zone was tight. Once we learned that, we made adjustments and It was seeing the right pitches.
“In my head I kept saying ‘See it down.’ She (Broadus) was trying to get us to chase the up pitch. The first down pitch I got I swung. I knew I needed to hit it hard and try to get the run in.”
Texas A&M scored first with a run in the second. With two out Kelbi Fortenberry beat out an infield hit to the right side, moved to second on a passed ball by Calland and scored on a single to right centerfield by Ashlynn Walls. Trinity Cannon followed with a single, but Kilponen escaped further trouble by getting Rylen Wiggins on a fly ball to center.
It was LSU’s third consecutive Game 3 victory to take a weekend series.
“It’s the confidence of knowing no matter what the situation, we always have hope,” Torina said. “You gotta have two out of three of pitching, defense or offense and we did that tonight.”