LSU senior guard was taken to the locker in the first half against Louisiana Tech and is doubtful to return, according to Gordy Rush on LSUradio.

Brumfield is a Baton Rouge native and a University High alum.

Brumfield went down with what appeared to be a knee injury as LSU approached the Louisiana Tech end zone in the first quarter. He was replaced by Chasen Hines.

Brumfield was also in and out of LSU's game with Auburn a week ago. LSU was leading Louisiana Tech 24-7 late in the first half.

