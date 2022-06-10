LSU infielder Brennan Holt announced that he will be transferring to Oklahoma State.
The true freshman made five appearances as a Tiger against Maine, Southern, Bethune-Cookman and ULM, going 0 for 4 in his at-bats.
Holt arrived on campus as one of Perfect Game's Top 10 players out of the state of Louisiana. Holt went to Parkview Baptist High School, where he batted .469 during his senior season.
Holt's announcement comes a day after redshirt junior Giovanni DiGiacomo announced he was entering the transfer portal. He is the second player to leave the program so far this summer.
Excited to announce I will be starting a new chapter at Oklahoma State University! Thankful for Coach Holiday and his staff for giving me this opportunity! Thank you to LSU for allowing me to fulfill a lifelong dream! Grateful for the friends and memories I made at LSU! pic.twitter.com/TGQO4ogDV4— Brennan Holt (@brennanholt7) June 10, 2022
According to D1 Baseball, Brody Drost, Michael Fowler, Blaise Priester and Alex Brady have also put their names in the transfer portal. None have posted publicly.
Drost, a sophomore outfielder from Lake Charles, made two appearances against Maine in February. He made 37 appearances during the 2021 season, batting .226 and starting 11 games at center field.
Fowler, a right-handed sophomore from Trussville, Alabama, tossed 2 2/3 innings in his three appearances this year against Grambling, UNO and Nicholls, allowing three hits, striking out seven and walking three batters. He traveled with the team to Arkansas, but did not play. He held a 6.52 ERA through 19 1/3 innings in the 2021 season at LSU.
True freshman and now incoming sophomore Blaise Priester who went to Live Oak High School, made no appearances during the Tigers’ regular season. While Alex Brady was left off of the 2022 roster. Brady made 12 relief appearances during the 2021 season, posting a 9.00 ERA.