LSU begins its weekend series Friday night against No. 1 Arkansas. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SEC Network
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Arkansas is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 25-15 overall, 6-12 SEC. Arkansas is 32-7, 13-5.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-3, 2.10 ERA, 60.0 IP, 13 BB, 72 SO); UA – Jr. LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 41.0 IP, 14 BB, 44 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Arkansas, the consensus No. 1 team in the country, has pulled far ahead of the pack for the national lead in home runs. The Razorbacks have hit 74 — seven more than the closest team. (LSU has 60.) It would be one thing if the Razorbacks only relied on home runs, but they have a well-balanced offense led by senior infielder Matt Goodheart. Arkansas leads the Southeastern Conference in on-base percentage (.405) and runs scored (319).