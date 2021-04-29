BR.vanderbiltlsu.040221 HS 563.JPG
Buy Now

LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) pitches against Vanderbilt, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU begins its weekend series Friday night against No. 1 Arkansas. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: SEC Network

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked and Arkansas is No. 1, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 25-15 overall, 6-12 SEC. Arkansas is 32-7, 13-5.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (4-3, 2.10 ERA, 60.0 IP, 13 BB, 72 SO); UA – Jr. LHP Patrick Wicklander (2-1, 2.20 ERA, 41.0 IP, 14 BB, 44 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Arkansas, the consensus No. 1 team in the country, has pulled far ahead of the pack for the national lead in home runs. The Razorbacks have hit 74 — seven more than the closest team. (LSU has 60.) It would be one thing if the Razorbacks only relied on home runs, but they have a well-balanced offense led by senior infielder Matt Goodheart. Arkansas leads the Southeastern Conference in on-base percentage (.405) and runs scored (319).

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments