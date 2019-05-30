DESTIN, Fla. — Southeastern Conference executives were tight lipped about whether lifting the league’s policy against stadium-wide alcohol sales would come to a vote Friday, the final day of the SEC Spring Meeting.

LSU President F. King Alexander said the SEC’s presidents and chancellors were asked not to comment. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey also had no comment.

However, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said “there seems to be unanimity” among the SEC athletic directors to do away with the rule.

“But it’s not our decision,” he said. “It’s the CEO’s decision. But (change) is forthcoming. That’s my belief.”

Asked if the NCAA lifting the alcohol ban last year on its championship events would impact the SEC’s policy, Auburn President Steven Leath said: “It may have opened the door. … It’s still in the process, so to speak.”

SEC executives in March tabled a proposal in a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, to end the league policy against stadium-wide alcohol sales and allowed schools to choose for themselves.

After SEC meetings, Q&A with LSU's Scott Woodward: On Will Wade, alcohol sales at games, more DESTIN, Fla. — New LSU athletic director Scott Woodward seems right in his element this week as he represents his alma mater as a key player d…

LSU athletes represent

Senior long snapper Blake Ferguson and senior women’s basketball guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris attended the meetings this week, representing their respective sports in meetings with SEC CEOs and athletic directors.

Ferguson is in his second year as chairman of the SEC football leadership council. The Buford, Georgia, native also represents the SEC on the NCAA level.

A native of Houston, Richard-Harris is also on the women’s basketball leadership council for the second time.

Kickoff times, broadcast details announced for LSU football's first two home games DESTIN, Fla. — If you like your LSU football under the lights, you will like the first three games of the Tigers’ 2019 football schedule.

LSU professor honored

LSU’s Gabriela Gonzalez, professor of physics and astronomy, was honored as the 2019 SEC professor of the year Thursday night at the annual SEC Spring Meeting awards banquet.

The award is the latest honor for the Argentina-born Gonzalez, who is a leader in gravitational wave research being done at the LIGO facility in Livingston and around the world.

Gonzalez has also mentored doctoral and post-doctoral students and spearheaded a school outreach program in the Baton Rouge area that has raised more than $1 million for K-12 students.

LSU is the first school to have two SEC professors of the year since the award began in 2012. Isiah Warner, Boyd Professor of chemistry, was honored in 2016.