Three LSU men’s basketball players were honored Tuesday on the eve of the Southeastern Conference tournament by the league’s coaches.

The list was topped by point guard Tremont Waters, who earlier in the day was named a first-team pick on the Associated Press’ all-conference team.

Waters was a first-team all-conference selection by the coaches, who also had guard Skylar Mays and forward Naz Reid on their annual awards list.

Waters, who was named as a first-team All-SEC preseason pick by the coaches last October, made it a double on Tuesday with his first-team pick by the coaches.

The sophomore from New Haven, Connecticut, was also the coaches’ co-defensive player of the year after he led the league in steals.

Waters was one of only two players to finish in the top 10 in the scoring, assists and steals in the regular season. He was eighth in scoring (15.3), tied for seconds in assists (5.9) and first in steals (3.1).

An unselfish player, Waters has had four games with at least 10 assists this season.

LSU's Skylar Mays gets Academic All-American honors from CoSIDA; also on SEC Community Service Team

Mays, a junior who starred at University High School, was a second-team All-SEC pick by the coaches and was their pick as Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The scholar-athlete award for Mays came one day after he was named as a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Going into the SEC tournament, Mays is LSU’s second-leading scorer at 13.6 points a game while scoring in double figures in 24 of 31 games.

As the only player to start all 31 games, he led the team in minutes played with 33.0 per game. He also averages 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals.

Naz Reid cleared for SEC tournament

Reid, a native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, was chosen to the coaches All-Freshmen team.

The 6-foot-10 forward ranks third on the team with 13.3 points a game and is averaging a team-best 6.9 rebounds with six double-doubles.