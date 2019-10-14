bmrsullivan
Buy Now

LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (10) carries the ball before the stop by Auburn wide receiver / defensive back Noah Igbinoghene (4) in the second half of LSU's 22-21 win over Auburn, Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Al.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU football's home game against Auburn on Oct. 26 will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. by CBS in a potential top 10 match up.

Last season, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a 22-21 road win after Cole Tracy made a go-ahead field goal as time expired.

It's the third consecutive year that rivalry will be aired on CBS.

BROADCASTS FOR OTHER WEEK 8 SEC GAMES

  • Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)
  • Auburn at LSU, 2:30 p.m. CT (CBS)
  • South Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
  • Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
  • Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT(SEC Network)

LSU (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and travels to unranked Mississippi State this weekend. That game will also be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Auburn (5-1) is ranked No. 11 and plays unranked Arkansas Saturday.

View comments