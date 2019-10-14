LSU football's home game against Auburn on Oct. 26 will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. by CBS in a potential top 10 match up.
Last season, the Tigers narrowly escaped with a 22-21 road win after Cole Tracy made a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
It's the third consecutive year that rivalry will be aired on CBS.
BROADCASTS FOR OTHER WEEK 8 SEC GAMES
- Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT (SEC Network)
- South Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
- Arkansas at Alabama, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
- Missouri at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT(SEC Network)
LSU (6-0) is ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and travels to unranked Mississippi State this weekend. That game will also be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
Auburn (5-1) is ranked No. 11 and plays unranked Arkansas Saturday.