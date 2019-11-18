Senior linebacker Michael Divinity practiced with LSU on Monday afternoon, appearing with the team for the first time since he left the program two weeks ago.

Divinity, wearing his No. 45, went through drills with the rest of his teammates. He appeared to be a full participant.

Divinity left the team for "personal reasons" the week LSU played Alabama, coach Ed Orgeron said at the time, adding he would not "close the door" on Divinity returning to the team.

LSU officials said Divinity has returned to practice with the team, but his playing status is uncertain.

Divinity later posted on his Instagram page he was taking time off to "focus on a personal matter."

"My goal is to get myself back 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon," Divinity wrote. "This is an incredibly difficult time for me, and it means so much to me that so many people have reached out — knowing you all have my back will make the next short while a lot easier. Thank you all."

Divinity missed two of LSU's first three games this season because of "coach's decisions," Orgeron said.

Though he did not play the last two weeks, Divinity leads LSU in sacks with three this season.

Roll call:

Players missing from the open portion of LSU football practice Monday:

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, sophomore

Tyrion-Davis Price, RB, freshman

Todd Harris, S, junior

Grant Delpit, S, junior

Eric Monroe, S, junior

Donte Starks, LB, freshman

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, junior

Trey Palmer, WR, freshman

Soni Fonua, LB, junior

Michael Smith, OL, junior

Donavaughn Campbell, OL, junior

Thomas Perry, OL, freshman

Thaddeus Moss, TE, junior