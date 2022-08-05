Shemiah Sanchez battled lupus throughout her time as a member of the LSU softball team, and now she's asking for help as the impact of the disease has worsened with time.

Sanchez posted to her instagram account on Thursday that she has been dealing with kidney disease since 2016, and is now in need of a kidney transplant.

"Over the years, I went through three separate rounds of chemotherapy treatments to slow the damage being done to my kidneys from having lupus," she said in her post on instagram. "Each round included six treatments (one per month). Unfortunately, my kidneys still continued to progress into failure."

For the last year, Sanchez has been undergoing dialysis, which removes excess water and toxins from the blood for people whose kidneys no longer perform those functions properly.

"It has been a major life change for me," she said. "In some ways, I feel like I've lost a part of me since I've started doing dialysis. I have to spend three days out of each week going in for treatments that last 3 hours. This is done until I receive a transplant."

Sanchez said that she is on the list to receive a kidney transplant through the Emory Transplant Center in Georgia, but the wait "could be a few years."

"Right now, we are looking for any possible living donors," she said.

If you or someone you know who would like to help, Sanchez is asking people to contact her and her parents at kidney4miah@gmail.com.

Sanchez served this last season in New Orleans as a graduate assistant for the inaugural season of the Xavier softball program.

She played softball at LSU from 2016-19, hitting .256 as an infielder during her career.

“Lupus doesn’t define me,” Sanchez told The Advocate in 2019. “I compete with that. I never let that disease defeat me. I try to have a good day despite what I’m feeling. We talk about how we can’t control events but we can control our responses to the event. I take that and compete with it. I control my response and have a good positive attitude.”

As a senior at LSU, Sanchez hit .290 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs to earn First-Team All-South Region.