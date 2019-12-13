NEW YORK — On CNN last week, Baton Rouge native Don Lemon was doing his show a few blocks from where LSU’s Joe Burrow will likely be lifting the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, talking about the issues of the day with a panel that included CNN congressional reporter Phil Mattingly

“Phil Mattingly, I hope you can see air,” Lemon said, holding up a purple LSU coffee mug. “Can you see that?”

Mattingly, a former Ohio State baseball player, replied: “You’re welcome for your quarterback. You’re welcome. Joe Burrow’s an Ohio guy.”

Lemon smiled and replied: “Go Tigers.”

Lemon is hardly the only LSU fan enjoying Louisiana’s newest favorite import. As the Tigers have marched to victory after victory to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoffs, and as Burrow has gone from a preseason 200-to-1 Heisman shot to overwhelming 1-to-300 favorite, Burrow’s fame has grown to almost mythic proportions in his adopted Louisiana home.

And he hasn’t even won the darn trophy yet.

Students at St. Joseph’s Academy smitten with Burrow have him as their wallpaper on their laptops. At a rare whiskey raffle at Calandro’s supermarket this week, a signed Burrow jersey went for $20,000 in a silent auction.

Burrow has made his way onto birthday cakes. People have named their dogs for him, and his name inspired a specialty at a local restaurant that has become immensely popular even though it isn’t on the regular menu. Just imagine how many more Josephs are going to be born in Louisiana over the next couple of years.

Burrow, who admits he lives a pretty insular life at LSU between football practice and watching film and his online graduate coursework has gotten wind of some of these tangible tributes. Like a lot of the awards he’s won and the big one he’s likely about to win, it all sounds like it’s a bit surreal to him. Like it’s happening to someone else.

“People have mentioned it to me once in a while,” Burrow said here Friday at a pre-Heisman media availability. “I don’t really see a lot of things like that, but people send them to me through texts and stuff like that.”

Even what Joe wants to eat has become a way to pay homage to LSU’s record-setting quarterback.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Back in October, Burrow placed a Waitr order to Zippy’s restaurant on Perkins Road. When general manager Louis Mykoff saw the Athens, Ohio, number attached to the order, he knew it was from THE Joe.

“We were like, ‘Oh my God, Joe Burrow us ordering a burrito from us!’ ” Mykoff recalled. “We were all freaking out.”

It was a build-your-own order, not something from the menu. The ingredients? Steak, rice, cheese, corn, grilled onions, sour cream and salsa.

Mykoff quickly got an idea to play off Burrow’s name and, voila, the “Joey Burriteaux” was born. It comes in, as you can imagine, regular and Heisman sizes.

No surprise, but the restaurant has sold hundreds of Joey Burriteauxs, so many it’s soon to be going on Zippy’s permanent menu board.

Burrow has never been in the restaurant, though.

“If he came in I’m sure he would get mobbed,” Mykoff said.

The same is probably true next door at Brocato Hair Salon where Burrow has been getting his hair cut pretty much since he arrived at LSU a year and a half ago.

Formerly sporting a shaggy mane, Burrow has stuck to a closely cropped fade since the summer, his capitulation to the Louisiana heat.

There’s no name for it yet, though salon owner Matt Brocato jokes about giving people “a number nine.”

What isn’t a joke are the people asking when Joe’s coming in for a trim.

“Everyone comes in and wants to know when he’s come in for next haircut, but of course I can’t do that,” Brocato said.

If you can’t get next to Joe when he’s having his hair cut or have 20 grand to plunk down on his signed jersey, you can have his image on a birthday cake. Ann Claire Harris of Baton Rouge got surprised by her friends for her 25th birthday on Nov. 14, with a picture of Joe on top of her cake smiling and gripping a football in Tiger Stadium.

Or you can show your appreciation for Burrow by naming your dog … Burrow.

Renee Bahlinger Dickhute, a former Baton Rouge resident who now lives with her family in suburban Atlanta, said her daughter found three puppies abandoned in a field near their home.

The Dickhutes wound up with two of the 2-month olds, one light brown, the other mostly white. The light brown one is Gumbo and the brown-eared white puppy is of course Burrow, named by Renee’s son Chris.

By the way, while the Dickhutes are planning to go to the Peach Bowl, Burrow and Gumbo will have to stay home.

Closer to home, Karen and Tracy McCord of Baton Rouge adopted an 8-month old female black-mouthed cur puppy on Nov. 10, the day after Burrow led the Tigers to their epic 46-41 win at Alabama. The puppy is a female, but that didn’t stop the McCords from naming her Jeaux Jeaux.

“What’s interesting about her is she’s a brindle, so she kind of looks like a Tiger,” Tracy McCord said. “It looks like tiger stripes. So all the more fitting to name her Jeaux Jeaux. We’re just happy to be part of it.”

That really is what it comes down to. All the cakes and hair cuts and puppies are just a way to get a bit of Joe Burrow into peoples' lives. People who know that he will all too soon be gone off to the NFL.

“I just try to leave a legacy of hard work and preparation and leadership everywhere I go,” Burrow said. “I hope I leave people with a good taste in their mouth when they have memories of me.”

There’s no doubt about that, Joe.

Especially if they like burritos.