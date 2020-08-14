LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on Friday gave Gov. John Bel Edwards an honorary national championship ring as Louisiana continues to fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Orgeron posted a photo to Twitter early Friday morning thanking Edwards for 'all he's done.'

"Honored to give the Governor a National Championship ring," Orgeron wrote. "We are thankful for all he has done for Louisiana and The Tigers!"

Honored to give the Governor a National Championship ring. We are thankful for all he has done for Louisiana and The Tigers! pic.twitter.com/VqNWZe7BvE — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) August 14, 2020

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said during a White House news briefing that LSU coach Ed Orgeron spoke to him on the phone about playing college football this fall.

Trump did not say when the call occurred or the details within it, but the conversation focused on a mutual interest in continuing to play while college football's conferences weigh postponing fall sports because of concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

