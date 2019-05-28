Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris is now a member of the University of Texas football team's support staff.

Harris, who played at LSU from 2014 to 2016 before transferring to North Carolina for his senior season, joined the Longhorn's staff in the spring, a Texas official told The Advocate Tuesday.

Harris is not one of the 10 assistant coaches each NCAA football program is permitted by rule, but the Bossier City native is working with the Texas football program, the official said.

Harris is returning to football after playing in six games in a backup role at North Carolina in 2017, and his hiring adds a little more flavor to the Tigers' potential top-10 matchup with the Longhorns in September.

LSU and Texas are scheduled to play in a potential top-10 matchup in Austin during Week 2 of the 2019 season, which is scheduled to be nationally televised on ABC on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

It's the first time LSU and Texas will play each other since the 2002 Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 35-20, and it's the first time LSU will travel to Austin since 1954, when the Longhorns won 20-6.

LSU has a 7-9-1 overall record against Texas.

Harris, a 6-foot-3, 218-pound Parkway High graduate, started in all 12 games during the 2015 season, when the Tigers went 9-3 in Les Miles' final full season as the program's head football coach.

LSU climbed as high as No. 4 in the nation in 2015, before losing three straight games to No. 7 Alabama, Arkansas and No. 25 Ole Miss, finishing the season with wins over Texas A&M and Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl.

Harris lost his starting job to Danny Etling in 2016, after the Tigers started 1-1 with a season opening loss to Wisconsin.

Harris finished his career in Baton Rouge with 2,756 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

At North Carolina, Harris passed for 346 yards, one touchdown and eight interceptions, as the Tar Heels finished the 2017 season 3-9.