LSU's final home game of the year against Texas A&M will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 27 on ESPN. 

This marks the third year in a row the Tigers have played the Aggies at 6 p.m. LSU fell to the Texas A&M 30-7 last year in College Station, a year after its 50-7 victory in Tiger Stadium. 

LSU (4-6, 2-5) and No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3) are both coming off losses. The Aggies fell to the Ole Miss Rebels on the road 29-19 while the Tigers are coming off a 16-13 overtime loss to No. 21 Arkansas. 

SEC Schedule: 

Thursday, November 25, 2021:

Ole Miss at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm CT on ESPN

Friday, November 26, 2021:

Missouri at Arkansas, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Saturday, November 27, 2021:

Florida State at Florida, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon ET / 11 am CT on ABC

Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 ET/2:30 CT on CBS

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 3:45 pm ET/2:45 pm CT on SEC Network

Texas A&M at LSU, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Kentucky at Louisville, network and time to be determined after games of November 20

