LSU had to start a true freshman at quarterback against South Carolina, and he only needed one drive to deliver.

With Myles Brennan hurt, TJ Finley got the nod with LSU (1-2) in desperate need of a win. With few signs of nerves, he guided the Tigers on a 16-play, 7-minute scoring drive that he capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run after a pair of offside penalties by the defense.

He completed all three of his passes on the drive and carried the ball 4 times for 8 yards.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

A bit late on this... but how much of a luxury it must feel to know you’ve got a 6-6 behemoth in TJ Finley to trust in this scenario, considering what happened against Missouri. pic.twitter.com/mIdcku4vp7 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 25, 2020 ...

The Tigers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, with Finley opening up the passing game more and more. He completed 12 of his first 14 passes for 129 yards despite a handful of offensive penalties and alignment issues.

His first passing score came on the Tigers' first drive of the second quarter on a 9-yard toss to a wide-open Terrace Marshall in the right corner of the end zone. It was Marshall's eight touchdown catch of the season and put LSU up 17-7.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

This is just pretty offense. Well-executed rub route gets Terrace Marshall wiiiide open. TJ Finley hits him for his first career passing TD. It’s Marshall’s 8th this season.#LSU leads 17-7. pic.twitter.com/RaCSePka2c — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 24, 2020 ...

Check back for updates.

+3 LSU vs. South Carolina live scoreboard, updates: Follow live from SEC showdown at Tiger Stadium LSU football will get its chance to go back to .500 on the season when it hosts South Carolina at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium...