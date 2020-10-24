South Carolina LSU Football

LSU quarterback TJ Finley (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Baton Rouge, La. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

 Brett Duke

LSU had to start a true freshman at quarterback against South Carolina, and he only needed one drive to deliver.

With Myles Brennan hurt, TJ Finley got the nod with LSU (1-2) in desperate need of a win. With few signs of nerves, he guided the Tigers on a 16-play, 7-minute scoring drive that he capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run after a pair of offside penalties by the defense.

He completed all three of his passes on the drive and carried the ball 4 times for 8 yards.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

The Tigers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, with Finley opening up the passing game more and more. He completed 12 of his first 14 passes for 129 yards despite a handful of offensive penalties and alignment issues.

His first passing score came on the Tigers' first drive of the second quarter on a 9-yard toss to a wide-open Terrace Marshall in the right corner of the end zone. It was Marshall's eight touchdown catch of the season and put LSU up 17-7.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

...

Check back for updates.

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

View comments