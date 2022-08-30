One night in the late 1970s, Brian Polian’s mom let him stay up late for a Kansas City Chiefs preseason game. Football fascinated Polian, who was about 5 years old at the time. While he watched the game, he wrote a basic scouting report, listing who he thought played well in crayon.
Later, Polian presented his findings to his dad. Bill Polian worked for the Chiefs as a scout in his first NFL job, starting a career that eventually ended as a Hall of Fame executive who won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts.
“I remember how tickled he was when I showed him my paper with my crayon markings all over it,” Brian said.
Brian Polian’s childhood interest led him to his own career in football. After five years as a key assistant at Notre Dame, he followed Brian Kelly to be LSU’s special teams and recruiting coordinator. The special teams coordinator usually understands the team’s pulse because they work with every player, and Polian helps direct recruiting, giving him an essential role in the new regime.
Growing up around the game, Polian realized as a teenager he wanted to work in football. His older brother, Chris, also jumped into the profession. Their younger brother, Dennis, considered being a lawyer, but he ended up around the sport, too.
Chris, who spent more than a decade alongside their dad with the Colts, is now in his second year as the Washington Commanders’ director of pro personnel. Dennis works as Baylor’s chief of staff under former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
“As my mother said, we were all dumb enough not to figure out to do something else,” Chris said.
Football always dictated life for the Polians. The family moved to four cities in four years as Bill worked his way through the profession, eventually stopping in Buffalo from 1985-92. Practice overlapped with holidays. Weekends were spent around the facilities. Their mom, Eileen, held everything together at home.
Through all the moves, the boys found comfort in football. The sport provided a constant amid change. Once, when they lived for a couple weeks in a Holiday Inn while waiting to move into the next house, Bill brought a football home from work and they threw in the courtyard.
Spending time around the teams helped balance the drawbacks of their dad’s profession. When they were old enough to work as ball boys, they made friends with other staff members’ children at training camp.
“I was keeping one eye on them,” Bill said, “and trying to do my work at the same time.”
In Buffalo, training camp meant going with the team to the State University of New York at Fredonia during the summers and living in the dorms.
The brothers learned a lot.
They also ended up on the receiving end of players’ practical jokes.
Chris got taped to an equipment room table. Brian was sent to every hardware store in a 30-mile radius for a piece of equipment that didn’t exist. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly also taped him to a goal post and left him there, returning every 15 minutes on a golf cart to give him some water. Dennis got tossed in an industrial dryer and spun around in a travel trunk.
“But it was fun,” Dennis said, laughing.
In between the pranks, the brothers received a first-class education in football. Those Bills teams reached three straight Super Bowls from 1990-92 under head coach Marv Levy, and though their dad never pushed the boys toward his profession, he encouraged them to pay attention to what was happening in front of them.
The moves were more difficult on their older sister, Lynn. She attended four different high schools in four years, and workplace culture at the time prevented her from accessing the facility like her brothers. While they had sports and everything that came with football, she had to find other ways to make friends in new cities.
“The inclusiveness, particularly the gender inclusiveness, that we see today did not exist at that point,” Chris said. “We were able to have some things to counterbalance the sacrifices we made as boys, and she did not necessarily get the same positive experiences that we got out of it.”
Years later, after the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007, Bill had two pendants made from the top of the championship rings. One went to his wife. He gave the other to his daughter as a recognition of the sacrifices she made.
“That meant a lot to her,” Chris said.
One by one, the brothers followed their dad into football. Chris landed his first job as a personnel assistant with the Carolina Panthers in 1994. Then he moved to the Colts, where their dad had become the general manager and team president. Brian started out as a graduate assistant for Nick Saban at Michigan State. Dennis initially worked in athletic administration and on the business side before he realized he missed the interactions with people that football offered.
They recognized their last name helped them at times, especially as they entered the industry. Brian suspected his dad’s relationship with Saban led to his first job. But there were also challenges. He struggled to make a name for himself early on, and at times, Dennis thought colleagues believed he only had a job because of his dad, motivating him to work harder so no one questioned his merit.
“Somebody gave me a break,” Brian said. “I try to be very cognizant of that if I'm ever in positions to either hire or influence hires. I like to give somebody a break whenever I can because somebody did that for me. But from that moment on, it's been about whether or not I'm qualified to do the job.”
Their careers flung them around the country, forcing them to move like they did in their childhood. Chris worked his way through the Colts organization to replace his dad as general manager from 2009-11. Then he spent a year in Atlanta and seven in Jacksonville before joining an altered front office in Washington. Brian made stops at Notre Dame, Stanford and Nevada, among other schools. Dennis bounced around from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL to the Tennessee Titans and eventually returned to college sports.
All these years later, the brothers understand the education they received in their youth shaped their styles. Though they didn’t recognize the lessons in real time, they learned to celebrate success, make serious corrections 1-on-1, deal with change, the importance of character, resiliency and what it takes to win at a high level.
They find themselves now searching for people who remind them of Levy and former Colts coach Tony Dungy.
“We've all gotten to that point where we are trying to be with people who my father is and the people he put around him and exposed us to,” Dennis said.
Their careers spread them out, making it difficult to see one another and organize family events. After Brian proposed to his wife, Laura, his mother took her to lunch to make sure she knew what she was getting herself into. As they planned the wedding, they chose June 7 because it was one of the only dates when everyone could attend.
“Life just looks a little bit different in our family,” Brian said. “But we find ways to find each other in the summertime when everybody's off.”
In July, everyone reunited in Buffalo for a long weekend to celebrate Bill and Eileen’s 80th birthdays this fall. People had seen each other here and there, but partially because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had not gotten together as an entire family since Dennis’ wedding seven years ago.
They spent the weekend celebrating their parents and visiting old haunts. Cousins met who had only seen each other on FaceTime. They ate pizza and wings. They threw a party. And they took a lot of pictures, cherishing their time together.
“I took my kids to where I went to high school,” Dennis said. “They were completely uninterested. But I made them do it anyway.”
Football might trickle down to the next generation. Chris’ son, Jack, is a sophomore walk-on receiver at Notre Dame. Lynn’s son, Will Clouden, joined LSU’s staff as a graduate assistant in player personnel. Her daughter works on the periphery of sports in marketing. But no one has been pressured toward a game that became the family profession.
“It's what they do,” Bill said, “but it isn't what they are.”
They’ll try to see each other when they can over the next few months. Lynn, a teacher in North Carolina, usually comes for a game. Bill and Eileen keep a master schedule and visit everyone at least once a season.
And who knows? Maybe, at the end of the year, football can bring some of the brothers back together.
“Let's see,” Brian said, “if maybe Baylor and LSU can't find each other in a bowl game.”