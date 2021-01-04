As expected, the entire 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be held in Indiana this spring with the majority of the 67 games being played in Indianapolis.
The NCAA made the announcement Monday morning after preliminarily deciding in November to play the tournament in one area. At the time, the Indianapolis area was the likely host.
In addition to being the site of the NCAA headquarters, Indianapolis was already scheduled to host the Final Four the first weekend in April.
Selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 14 and the NCAA plans to play the Final Four on April 3 and 5, with exact preliminary round dates still to be determined.
Games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Purdue's Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Indiana's Assembly Hall in Bloomington.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to distribute all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.
“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a news release. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes.
"The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”
The NCAA is partnering with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within the controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials.
The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA and will continue collaborating with the NCAA leading up to and during the championship.
Tournament host will include Ball State, Butler, the Horizon League, Indiana University, IUPUI and Purdue. All are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations.
The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue.
Marriott properties will house most of the tournament teams and are connected to the convention center via skywalks and within a controlled environment.
All teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.
“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said.
The NCAA is monitoring the ongoing pandemic and will continue to work with local officials to determine the feasibility of having fans attend games.
A limited number of family members of each participating team's student-athletes and coaches will be permitted to attend their team’s games. Details will be finalized later.