There was no underselling the last midweek game for the LSU softball team.
Coming off a rough weekend at Arkansas, the Tigers took care of business with an 8-0 run-rule victory against UL-Monroe before a strong fan turnout at Tiger Park.
Elyse Thornhill had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs while Maribeth Gorsuch pitched a team-high sixth shutout of the season, allowing three hits and striking out four in five innings.
The announced attendance was 1,534 for LSU, which plays a three-game series at Baylor this weekend before closing the regular season with a home SEC series against first-place Alabama.
“We did what we needed to do, did our job,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Every game, especially this time of year, is hugely important. We’re in our last 10. We’re trying to put forth a great case for the selection committee. Everything has been important all season, but it feels more important this time of year."
No. 10/7 LSU (38-11) dropped one spot in each of the major polls after losing its first conference series last weekend. Thornhill got her team on top quickly with a second-inning home run over the right-center field fence, her eighth this season. Thornhill added a run-scoring single in the third for a 3-0 lead after Amanda Sanchez had knocked in a run with a double.
“I was just trying to see it (the ball) deep, hitting the right pitches and crushing it when they were there,” said Thornhill, a senior who hadn’t homered until this season. “I saw it was over a lot of white (plate) so I went as hard as I could.”
Gorsuch (11-2) walked three and had some minor trouble in the third and fifth innings but was bailed out by good defensive plays by third baseman Amanda Sanchez and shortstop Amber Serrett. With runners on first and second, UL-Monroe’s Jayden Mount hit a hard ground ball the deflected off Sanchez but Serrett grabbed it and threw out Mount by a half-step to end the inning.
Serrett had two hits and an RBI, and Savannah Stewart raised her average to .388 with a pair of singles. LSU finished off the game with five runs in the fifth inning, with RBIs by Serrett and Michalea Schlattman, and a couple of errors by the Warhawks (9-36).
“We always focus on the next game and work on being the best LSU softball team we can be at the time,” Thornhill said. “Whoever it is on the other side of the field, we focus on being a better version of ourselves each time, progressively getting better to the final goal of the (Women’s College) World Series and national championship.
“This year it’s going to be especially important to stay in the top eight so we can host a super (regional). That’s in the back of our minds. As long as we keep playing LSU softball we’ll be fine."