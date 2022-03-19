Tzuriel Pedigo started 2022 the way he ended the 2021 collegiate track and field season as he picked up one of three wins for LSU on Saturday at the Baldy Castillo Invitational in Tempe, Arizona.
As a redshirt freshman last June, Pedigo claimed the javelin title at the NCAA championships.
While there wasn’t a national title at stake Saturday, he got his outdoor season off to a fast start by cranking out a winning throw of 240 feet, 2 inches.
Southern Cal transfer Morgan Smalls also won in her outdoor debut with the Tigers, taking the long jump with a best of 20-1¾, while Sara Funderburk recorded the third win for LSU with a time of 4 minutes, 25.05 seconds in the 1,500 meters.
LSU, which will step up in class next week at the Texas Relays, also had four second-place finishes and seven thirds to close out the two-day Baldy Castillo meet.
Eli Gaughan was second to Pedigo in the javelin with a toss of 227-4, Serena Bolden was second behind Smalls in the long jump at 19-4¾, Garriel White was second in the women’s 400 meters in 53.34 seconds and the women’s 4x100-meter relay team ran second with a season-opening time of 43.15 seconds.
Women’s third-place finishes came from Amber Hart in the shot put (51-10), Michaela Rose in the 400 (54.14) and Lorean Rangel Batres in the 800 (2:07.84).
Men’s thirds were posted by the 4x100 (39.15) and 4x400 relays (3:05.90), DaMarcus Fleming in the 100 (10.20) and Eric Coston in the 800 (1:51.48).
Hart also finished third in the discus late Friday with a best of 168-8, while LSU placed 2-3 in both the women’s 200 and men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Leah Phillips (23.33) and Alia Armstrong (23.34) took the second and third spots in the 200, while Garrett Hamilton (9:12.74) was second in the steeplechase with teammate Will Dart (9:13.02) following close behind.