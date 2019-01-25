After a couple of tough Southeastern Conference losses the past two weeks, the LSU gymnastics team returned to its winning ways Friday night.
Coach D-D Breaux's Tigers couldn't have picked a better place to do it, either. And they did it getting just one event out of one of their top All-Americans.
No. 5 LSU won for the third consecutive time in Alabama's Coleman Coliseum, a first in program history, and topped the Crimson Tide for the sixth season in a row with a 197.450-196.850 victory.
After starting the season with a win against Cal, LSU, the reigning SEC champion, lost at Auburn and at home to No. 3 Florida the past two weeks before posting a season-high score Friday night.
"It's a fabulous place to do it," Breaux said of getting back on the winning side with another victory in Tuscaloosa. "It was a packed house and there was plenty of excitement.
"Alabama has a great team, but it was great to see the maturity of our kids and to see them fight the entire night."
Breaux's team posted season-high scores on the vault and beam in securing the road win even though All-American Lexie Priessman competed only on the bars because of illness.
LSU (2-2, 1-2 SEC) led by just .150 after the first rotation when the Tigers scored a 49.325 on bars, while Alabama (6-2, 1-1) was putting up a 49.175 on vault.
But when LSU went to the vault for the next rotation, the Tigers took off.
They scored a 49.400 with Kennedi Edney putting up a team-best 9.90. LSU also counted four scores between 9.825 and 9.875 to take control of the meet, while Alabama was scoring a 49.225 on bars.
"Our vaulting was excellent tonight," Breaux said. "We had some great landings. We needed that … that's got to come."
LSU led 98.725-98.400 at the halfway point, but the Tigers managed to lengthen their lead in the third and fourth rotations with a 49.325 on floor exercise and 49.400 on beam.
Sarah Finnegan, who tied Edney for the all-around title with a 39.625, had a 9.950 — the highest score produced by the Tigers in the meet — to lead the way on the floor.
At the same time, Alabama was scoring a 49.250 on beam, giving LSU a slightly bigger margin of .400 at 148.050-147.650 heading to the final rotation.
LSU easily put it away, however, with a season-high 49.400 on beam as Finnegan anchored with a 9.925 after Edney posted a 9.925 of her own.
Meanwhile, Alabama was scoring a 49.200 on floor to allow LSU to extend the lead even more.
In addition to Finnegan and Edney, Breaux said Ruby Harrold came up big for the Tigers. Harrold sandwiched scores of 9.850 on bars and floor with a 9.900 on vault.
"Even though Sarah and Kennedi tied for the all-around, I thought Ruby Harrold had three super events for us," Breaux said. "That was pivotal for us in the meet.
"I'm very pleased. The kids fought them from the first bars routine and they kept pushing through the whole meet. They never let up, so I was pleased."