Robert Steeples, a former NFL cornerback who's in his first season as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings, will join LSU's staff as a defensive assistant.

Steeples will start his new position once the Vikings' season ends, LSU announced Wednesday morning. His exact role on coach Brian Kelly's staff was not revealed.

“Robert is an extremely talented coach who will bring tremendous knowledge, energy, and expertise to our staff,” Kelly said in a statement. “He enjoyed a stellar collegiate playing career at both Missouri and Memphis, and his experience impacting young people will go a long way in helping create a culture of success on and off the field at LSU."

A former standout at De Smet Jesuit High School in Missouri, Steeples returned to his alma mater after his playing career ended in 2015. He transformed the program, turning a team that went 2-8 his first season into state champions three years later.

Steeples joined the Vikings' staff as an assistant special teams coach this year. He marked the first hire made under new defensive coordinator Matt House.

“The first class people of the LSU community and its tremendous resources provide a unique opportunity to help maximize the potential of our student-athletes," Steeples said in a statement. "It takes a village to equip them with the character and tools that empower success in their collegiate careers and life thereafter, and I’m hungry to do my part."