LSU starting free safety John Battle and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko were both missing during Tuesday's portion of open practice.
Both were missing in Monday's practice, and Ed Orgeron said that Battle is "questionable" to play at Arkansas on Saturday. Battle suffered an ankle injury on the first play of LSU's 29-0 loss to Alabama Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Fehoko played with a heavy wrap on his left arm, which he has worn since the Mississippi State game on Oct. 20, when he sat out of the game despite being dressed out.
Other major notes from Tuesday's practice:
- Starting wide receiver Derrick Dillon was wearing a gold noncontact jersey on Tuesday. He had missed Monday's portion of open practice. Dillon, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound junior, is LSU's fourth-leading receiver with 11 catches, 149 yards and a touchdown — the 71-yard score that initiated LSU's 22-21 comeback victory over Auburn.
- Fourth-team defensive end Davin Cotton, a freshman, was missing, and fifth-team defensive end Nelson Jenkins was wearing a gold noncontact jersey.