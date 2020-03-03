A big weekend at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships helped the LSU women's track and field team to retain the top spot in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers took second in the two-day meet as did the Tigers, who climbed one spot in the updated rankings to give coach Dennis Shaver's program the No. 1 position in both genders going into the NCAA championships next week.

It's the third consecutive week that the LSU women have been in the top spot, while the men are No. 1 for the first time this season after six weeks in a row at No. 2.

It's only the second time in program history that the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 indoors,

The LSU women have 10 athletes and one relay that currently rank inside the top-10 nationally, and the men have seven athletes and a relay in a total of eight events that rank in the top 10.

LSU has two national leaders in Terrance Laird in rhe men's 200 meters and Tonea Marshall in the women's 60-meter hurdles.

LSU track and field athletes win four titles at SEC indoor; Tigers, Lady Tigers both finish second COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The LSU men's and women's track and field teams each had two individual winners Saturday as both took second place in…

JuVaughn Harrison is the only LSU athlete to rank inside the top five nationally. The reigning NCAA outdoor champ in the long jump and high jump ranks second in the long jump and third in the high jump going to nationals.

Also, Rayvon Grey, who won the NCAA indoor long jump title last winter, ranks third this season.

Marshall earns national honor

Marshall was named Tuesday as the USTFCCCA's national athlete of the week after she won the SEC hurdles title in 7.89 seconds.

The SEC title was the first of Marshall's four-year career with the Tigers. Her time broke the meet record of 7.92 seconds set by Kentucky's Kendra Harrison in 2015.

In clocking a 7.89, Marshall became only the second collegiate hurdler in NCAA history to have three sub-7.90 races in a career. Clemson's Brianna Rollins did it in 2013.

Marshall's altitude-adjusted season's-best of 7.88 is the third-fastest time in collegiate history.