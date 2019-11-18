BR.lsuolemissmain.111719 HS 3882.JPG
LSU football is 10-0 and one win away from clinching the SEC West division.

With a win over Arkansas on Saturday, or an Alabama loss, the top-ranked Tigers can clinch their spot in the SEC Championship game where they'll play Georgia.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will break down the team's win over Ole Miss and preview its upcoming game against Arkansas.

You can follow Orgeron's press conference live below.

