LSU football is 10-0 and one win away from clinching the SEC West division.

With a win over Arkansas on Saturday, or an Alabama loss, the top-ranked Tigers can clinch their spot in the SEC Championship game where they'll play Georgia.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will break down the team's win over Ole Miss and preview its upcoming game against Arkansas.

You can follow Orgeron's press conference live below.

Can't see the embed? Click here.

