LSU basketball's Skylar Mays had known his friend Wayde Sims since they were kids. So when Mays spoke at Sims' candlelight vigil Tuesday night outside the Maravich Center, he had a lifetime of memories to share about his slain teammate.

Speaking to an overflow crowd with Tiger Stadium in the background, Mays explained why his fallen friend always seemed to be smiling.

Below is an an edited transcript of Mays' speech:

I feel like everyone who knew Wayde knew that he smiled all the time. A loving person. His smile is contagious. Last year we would all hang out ... (former player Brandon Sampson) would always ask him, "Why are you smiling, man?" And Wayde would just shrug his shoulders. He'd just keep smiling. That was just how he was.

Just thinking back and reflecting on how close our relationship was, how I grew up with him and knowing him for such a long time. I just wanted to talk about why I think he smiled so much.

The biggest reason I think was because of his beautiful family he has out here, unbelievable support system he has. In the garage at their house they have this big 'ole with baby picture of Wayde, all the way up to the current time. Just growing up and going to their house and hanging out with them, I got to see that wall get bigger as the years went on. It's a beautiful wall. It was really cool to see that space get covered and how it filled up the garage.

I think the support system started with Ms. Fay and Mr. (Wayne) Sims. At the U-High games, when the whole crew would come, it'd be about 30-40 deep filling up that little gym. It was a beautiful sight. Just wanted to shout out Ms. Fay and Mr. Wayne and just wanted to tell y'all know how big of an impact y'all had and how much joy y'all brought to him.

Just continuing on with family, he had a family here at LSU, obviously, with my brothers here (motioning to teammates) ... we played together here for three years and all the teammates he's had in the past. And all the people here right now -- there's a reason there's such a big crowd it's because he touched so many people here. He had an effect. Everybody loved him because of who he was. The type of person that he was, how he made people feel. It's was an everyday thing. That's the guy Wayde was ... everybody gravitated toward Wayde that's because he gave positive energy, and everybody needs that on a daily basis.

Another reason I know Wayde smiled is because of basketball. Ever since I've know Wayde -- I've known Wayde since we were 5 or 6 -- it's been basketball. We'd always played on the same team. Just watching him grow as a player ... basketball was a big part of who he was. Especially playing ball here meant the world to him, wearing No. 44 like his father did. Not only have I been his teammate, but my locker was always next to his ... he would always talk about how much he loved playing here. LSU was just a big part of him. It's just sad to see it taken away from him so soon. We still had two more years to play together. (Assistant coach Greg Heiar) always said that Wayde was the glue guy. I think that's like the biggest compliment you can give somebody in a team sport because the glue guy they just keep everybody together.

Sometimes in practice coach Wade would be cursing us out, and Wayde would always have like a slick joke ... it'd be right after coach Wade cursed us out, and we'd all be looking at coach Wade, and coach Wade would be trying not to smile.

In all seriousness he'd really grown into a leader for us. We got a lot from him because everybody in this unit right now can rely on him ... he always wanted the best for the team. He was so unselfish. And he wanted us to be the best that we could be just for ourselves and for our university. I feel like the leadership meant a lot coming from him because he was from here. He grew up around LSU and it meant a lot to the guys having him here and stepping up and being that type of guy. That's what we needed from him.

The final reason I wanted to give for why he smiled so much is because that's just who he was. I really can't remember a time when Wayde tried to belittle someone or talk bad about someone. It was always something positive or him trying to motivate you if you weren't doing the right thing. He didn't believe in using negative ways to talk to people or get things done. He was just always about lifting others up.

I think it was the most recent tattoo he got. It might be the one he, Ms. Fay and Mr. Sims all have together. He had a broken heart -- it looks like the broken heart emoji -- on his arm. When I first saw it, he still had the cream on it, and I asked him what it meant to him. And he just said, "I wear my emotions on my sleeve." ... I started to think about it, and how it just related to who he was. I know he had his bad days just like we all do. But he never let his own problems affect how he treated people and made people feel.

Wayde had a great impact on my life personally, and he'll continue to have probably even more of an impact on the way I try to lead my life from now on. It was an honor to lace up with him everyday and call him a teammate. Still an honor to be able to call him my brother. There just aren't many people in the world who have the heart that he did, that cared about people the way he did. There's just a lot of ugly and pain in this world. But I think there's a lot of things we can take from Wayde's legacy and how we can honor him in our own lives. Like if you love somebody, tell them that you love them. Don't be afraid to let people know how you feel. Just cherish the relationships that you have because you never know. None of us ever thought would be gone this soon. Try to smile and spread love because that's what Wayde always did.