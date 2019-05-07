On a team with five senior starters, LSU outfielder Savannah Stewart is one of the program’s rising young players — literally.
The only freshman everyday player, Stewart has been one of the few Tigers on a hot streak of late. She’s batting .440 in her last 10 games.
Stewart’s efforts compelled coach Beth Torina to move her from the No. 9 spot in the batting order to No. 2 after getting two hits against Alabama Friday. She responded with two more hits in Saturday’s game.
“It’s really cool,” said Stewart, who was named to the Freshman All-Southeastern Conference team Tuesday. “I just focus on passing the bat. In the nine spot, getting at-bats back to Aliyah (Andrews), or in the two spot, move Aliyah and give the bat back to Amanda (Sanchez).”
That Stewart is playing now with the maturity and poise of an older player is good news for LSU (40-15), which will be trying to enhance its postseason prospects at the SEC tournament at Texas A&M. LSU plays 11 a.m. Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Florida and South Carolina.
Stewart’s recent surge has raised her batting average to .366, fourth on the team. She had a 10-game hitting streak earlier in the season and two weeks ago was named SEC Freshman of the Week after going four-for-nine at Baylor.
“Savannah is doing a great job,” Torina said. “We knew she was a great player coming in. She’s a gamer. She tends to step up in big situations. I’ve seen her do that her whole high school career. She’s got a lot of weapons, a lot of speed. She’s got power, but she can drop a bunt and beat it out.”
Stewart came to LSU from Hillgrove High School in Marietta, Georgia, as a Top 100 prep player and found a home in the starting lineup quickly. Her teammates were impressed by how quickly she adapted to the college game, mostly by paying attention.
“She listens to everybody,” junior center fielder Aliyah Andrews said. “She doesn’t get defensive when you’re trying to coach her up or be a leader. That’s why it’s coming out now, because she’s worked so hard.
Senior second baseman Shemiah Sanchez likes Stewart’s fearlessness.
“She’s not afraid of anything,” Sanchez said. “Some freshmen come in timid and shy. She’s not. She’s going to come in, work hard and do the best she can. It doesn’t matter who’s pitching, it could be (Florida’s) Kelly Barnhill, she’s not scared at all, and she’s going to give you her best effort.”
Stewart said it took some time at the beginning but things quickly fell into place. She said her breakthrough game was a three-for-five performance against Northwestern State.
“I was nervous in the beginning, but I remembered who I really was,” said Stewart, who batted .515 as a high school junior. “I deserve to be here, so I gained confidence with more and more practices. Learning from the upperclassmen helped me. When they started to trust me it helped me trust myself more.”
Stewart hasn’t built her numbers on nonconference competition. She’s had at least one hit in 16 of 22 SEC games, one reason SEC coaches voted her to the All-Freshman team. She has 11 hits in her last 25 at-bats.
She has yet to join the LSU home run parade with the team breaking the school record, but Stewart does have some pop in her bat with six doubles and three triples. She may be called upon to do more slapping with the moved up in the batting order.
“(LSU assistant) Sandra (Simmons) talked to me about it,” Stewart said of the move. “She said, 'Do the same thing you’ve been doing.' Maybe we can bunt a little more, but the same mindset, move the runners just the same.”
Said Andrews: “She never stops, and it’s showing."