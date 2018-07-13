TAMPERE, Finland — Make it a double for the LSU track and field program.
Just 24 hours after LSU sophomore-to-be Damion Thomas raced to the title in the 110-meter hurdles at the IAAF U20 World championships, Tigers hammer thrower Jake Norris also made it to the top of the medals stand.
Norris, a native of England, joined Thomas as a gold medalist on Friday when he broke his own British junior record en route to claiming the hammer title at Ratina Stadium.
Using the 13-pound, 3½-ounce junior implement, Norris easily won the competition by more than three feet with a throw of 264 feet, 7 inches. That bettered his old British mark of 263-11 he set a couple of weeks ago while prepping for the worlds.
Ukrainian Mykhaylo Kokhan won the silver medal Friday with a best of 261-5.
Last month, Norris finished third at the NCAA championships when he tossed the 16-pound college hammer 240-3 to top Walter Henning’s eight-year-old school record by 10 inches.
With his victory Friday, Norris became the first athlete from Great Britain to win the hammer at the world juniors and was the first to medal in any throwing event on the junior stage since 1988.
In doing so, Norris racked up three throws of over 256 feet while the rest of the field only accounted for one. His eventual winning mark came on the first of three attempts in the finals.
Norris’ win came after Thomas, representing Jamaica, outclassed the field in winning the gold in the 110 hurdles in 13.16 seconds. Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett was a distant second with a time of 13.33 seconds.
A two-time All-American, Thomas completed his first season with LSU by recording the second-fastest time in school history at 13.44 seconds, set a U20 world record of 12.99 seconds over the junior 39-inch hurdles at the Jamaican championships and won a fold at the world juniors.
LSU will have two more athletes in finals Saturday.
JuVaughn Blake, another sophomore-to-be, qualified for the high jump final to be held at 2:40 a.m. CDT, while incoming freshman Mondo Duplantis, who is representing Sweden, will go in the pole vault at 5:50 a.m.
Duplantis is the favorite to win the gold after setting the world junior record of 19-5½ in winning the Class 5A state title for Lafayette High School on May 5.