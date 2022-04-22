The LSU Spring Game is here.
Well, it’s more of a controlled scrimmage than a game.
Well, it’s more of a contrived scrimmage than a controlled scrimmage.
LSU still doesn’t have enough numbers to do a Purple versus Gold-type game or something like that. It will be offense versus defense, with the defense scoring points for stops, sacks, turnovers, season ticket package sales and the like.
That doesn’t mean the game doesn’t have interest. Or intrigue. The mere facts that LSU has undergone so much upheaval since last season in terms of player personnel and coaching staff personnel makes it appointment viewing.
Here are the four top things to watch leading up to Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium:
1. The quarterbacks
For the Texas Bowl less than four months ago, the Tigers basically had none. Now for the spring game, LSU has four with the transfer of Jayden Daniels, the return of Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier and the arrival of mid-year freshman enrollee Walker Howard.
New coach Brian Kelly said the reps will be split as evenly as possible to allow the QBs to “sort out where they are.” When it’s all over, though, don’t expect any revelations from Kelly as to naming a starter or some such.
Before he became a head coach, Kelly was involved in politics. And this quarterback situation he inherited is at least in part a political process. Kelly, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan have to try to keep all their constituents happy. That means making everyone feel they have the chance to take the first snap Sept. 4 against Florida State, though Howard being a freshman probably will be most accepting of having to wait his turn.
2. The running backs
No one seems too stressed at LSU over the surprise transfer of running back Corey Kiner to his hometown Cincinnati Bearcats. That’s because John Emery has been wowing people throughout spring practice, and the running backs room is still well stocked with talent. LSU also has Tre Bradford, Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams, while transfer Noah Cain arrives from Penn State this summer. Emery is a former five star who folks are still waiting to show five-star form. Perhaps Saturday we’ll find out if this is finally the year.
3. The offensive line
The LSU staff raised some eyebrows by installing true freshman Will Campbell as the current starting left tackle and moving Cam Wire to right. Campbell was one of the stars of Kelly’s first LSU recruiting class and is no doubt a talented blocker. But we’ll get a taste of how he fares against Southeastern Conference-caliber pass rushers Saturday. The Tigers’ defensive line has the potential to be one of the SEC’s best, led by ends BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye, plus tackles Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy. There will be growing pains, but perhaps we’ll see how committed LSU’s coaches are to making this work. I’m also eager to see how transfer newcomer Tre’Mond Shorts looks at left guard.
4. The secondary
The retooled offensive line is one area, but if you want to talk about a total tear down/rebuild take a peek into LSU’s defensive backfield. As is the norm in modern college football, the Tigers will employ five defensive backs in their base alignment with two corners, two safeties and a nickel. Four of those five starters could be transfers, including former Oklahoma State starter Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who will miss Saturday’s game with a broken foot. Senior safety Jay Ward may well be the only starter who was on the LSU roster in 2021.
To that end, checking out the all-important chemistry displayed by the secondary will be an engrossing topic, especially with Bernard-Converse watching from the bench.
5. The kickers
Forgive me, but I’ve always been something of a special teams nerd. Perhaps I was a Texas A&M 12th man in a previous life. But I’m eager to see how the kickers look Saturday despite the very controlled circumstances under which they will operate. LSU has all new kickers, punters and deep snapper for 2022. I’m eager to see when ball meets foot what place-kicker Ezekeal Mata and punter Peyton Todd can do (former Notre Dame punter Jay Bramblett is transferring to LSU but hasn’t arrived yet).