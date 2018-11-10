It may not be a bit of history either team will want to remember, but LSU and Mississippi State will now be etched in Alabama's record books.

The Crimson Tide notched shutouts each of the past two weeks against LSU and Mississippi State. It's the first time Alabama has ever shut out ranked opponents in consecutive games, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

LSU was ranked No. 4; Mississippi State was ranked No. 16

Despite the final resutls, both the Tigers and Bulldogs had their chances to put points on the board. LSU drove into Alabama territory multiple times, failing on each occasion -- including a missed field goal by their dependable kicker Cole Tracy.

Mississippi State, meanwhile, was sent away grumbling after a pair of apparent blown calls in the first half, one of which took a touchdown off the board.

The first play came in the first quarter when Alabama's Damien Harris fumbled near midfield, but was called down by contact. The play was not reviewed, despite video showing Harris above the ground as he lost control of the ball.

The second play came in the second half as Nick Fitzgerald connected with running back Kilyn Hill, who dove into the end zone for an apparent touchdown. The play was called back for a block in the back penalty. Video of the play showed the offensive player pulled his arms back as the Alabama defender dove to make the tackle.

Another touchdown pass was also nullified by a penalty on the same drive, and the Bulldogs' kicker missed a field goal to end the drive.

