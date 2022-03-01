Even though two of the LSU basketball team’s preseason goals are off the table, the Tigers have a lot to play for in the final week of the regular season.
While a Southeastern Conference regular-season league title has been out of the question for some time now, Will Wade’s team saw its chances for a fourth straight double-bye for the SEC tournament fade last week.
So with two huge games left in the regular season, LSU has set its sights on NCAA tournament seeding and building some momentum for the postseason.
A 75-55 thrashing of Missouri on Saturday night set LSU up for its final two games, a rather tall task that begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday against No. 14 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas (ESPN2).
After that comes a matchup at home with No. 25 Alabama on Saturday morning, a game that could decide the No. 5 seed for next week’s conference tournament.
But it’s first things first for the Tigers in their second matchup this season with the Razorbacks. Arkansas won 65-58 on Jan. 15 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
When LSU and Arkansas meet again, it’ll be two vastly different teams on display from that earlier meeting.
That day, the Tigers were 15-1 overall with a 3-1 start in SEC play, while the Razorbacks were 11-5 after losing three of their first four league games.
The script has flipped dramatically since then.
LSU (20-9, 8-8 SEC) has dropped eight of its past 13 games and Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) has rolled to four wins in a row after having a nine-game winning streak snapped with a one-point loss to Alabama on Feb. 12.
“We have a huge, huge task ahead of us,” Wade said after his team overpowered Missouri on Saturday night.
Wade had a chance to catch a little bit of Arkansas’ 75-73 win over then-No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon and came away impressed.
In addition to beating then-No. 12 LSU on the road, Eric Musselman’s team toppled then-No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8 and then-No. 16 Tennessee on Feb. 19.
“They’re the No. 1 defense in our league,” Wade said. “They look so connected to me. They’re just connected there in a stance, and they have high hands like a defensive clinic.”
Arkansas, which is tied with Tennessee in allowing just 65.9 points a game in SEC games, showed it in the win over LSU.
Down 56-48 with 9:01 left, the Razorbacks stunned the Tigers with a strong effort on both ends of the floor and closed the game on a 17-2 run.
JD Notae, a 6-foot-2 guard, is second in the SEC in scoring 19.1 points a game and also gets 3.7 assists per game.
Jaylin Williams, a 6-10 forward, averages a double-double in conference play with 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds a game.
Notae poured in 30 points and had eight assists against Kentucky to earn SEC player of the week honors. He had 19 points and four assists in the earlier win over LSU, while Williams had 11 points and 13 rebounds.
“It’ll be a huge undertaking,” Wade said of facing Arkansas in 19,200-seat Bud Walton Arena. “It’s certainly better going in after a win than a loss, but it’s a huge undertaking going to Bud Walton.
“It’s never easy to win there; their crowds have been tremendous. The Tennessee game, the Kentucky game, the Auburn game … their crowds have been off the charts.”
Yet, Wade sees an opportunity to pick up some momentum heading to the postseason.
“We’re playing for seedings now, so you have some stuff out there that you can do,” he said. “Hopefully, we can get a little momentum this last week.”
Eason up for defensive honor
LSU forward Tari Eason was named Tuesday a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
Eason was among 10 players on the list of semifinalists announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
LSU has been one of the nation's top defensive teams this season, and Eason has been a big part of that with 31 blocks and 55 steals in 28 games.
Cayman Islands Classic field set
The full field for the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic, which LSU earlier accepted an invitation to, was announced Tuesday by Caymax Sports.
Tulane will also join LSU in the event, which will be played Nov. 21-23. Filling out the field are Akron, Illinois State, Kansas State, Nevada, Rhode Island and Western Kentucky.