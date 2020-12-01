Two of the leaders for the LSU basketball team — junior guard Javonte Smart and sophomore forward Trendon Watford — were named Tuesday to the John Wooden Award preseason watch list.
Smart and Watford, who were preseason All-Southeastern first-team picks by the league's coaches, were two of 50 players named to the Wooden Award list.
With their selection, Smart and Watford are eligible for the Wooden Award All-American team and the Men's Player of the Year award.
LSU was one of 11 schools to have two players named to the Wooden watch list.
Baylor guard Jared Butler, a Reserve native who last month was named a first-team AP preseason All-American, also made the list.