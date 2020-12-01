BR.lsuolemissmain.020220 TS CROP 508.jpg
LSU guard Javonte Smart (1), left, and forward Trendon Watford, right, were both named to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list on Tuesday.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Two of the leaders for the LSU basketball team — junior guard Javonte Smart and sophomore forward Trendon Watford — were named Tuesday to the John Wooden Award preseason watch list.

Smart and Watford, who were preseason All-Southeastern first-team picks by the league's coaches, were two of 50 players named to the Wooden Award list.

With their selection, Smart and Watford are eligible for the Wooden Award All-American team and the Men's Player of the Year award.

LSU was one of 11 schools to have two players named to the Wooden watch list.

Baylor guard Jared Butler, a Reserve native who last month was named a first-team AP preseason All-American, also made the list.

